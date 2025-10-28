ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves ToR Of 8th Pay Commission, Nutrient-Based Subsidy Rates For Rabi Season

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the terms of reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission. The decision will benefit nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel and 69 lakh pensioners, he added.

The commission, headed by Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, will submit its report in 15 months, Vaishnaw added.

The Centre had announced the formation of the commission in January to examine and recommend changes in the salaries and other benefits of Central government employees.

The commission will comprise a chairperson, a part-time member and a member-secretary. While making recommendations, the commission will keep in view the economic conditions in the country and the need for fiscal prudence, the need to ensure that adequate resources are available for developmental expenditure and welfare measures, the unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes, the likely impact of the recommendations on the finances of the state governments which usually adopt the recommendations with some modifications and the prevailing emolument structure, benefits and working conditions available to employees of Central Public Sector Undertakings and private sector.

Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from January 1, 2026.