Cabinet Approves ToR Of 8th Pay Commission, Nutrient-Based Subsidy Rates For Rabi Season
The decision will benefit 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel and 69 lakh pensioners. The Commission will submit its report in 18 months.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the terms of reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission. The decision will benefit nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel and 69 lakh pensioners, he added.
The commission, headed by Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai, will submit its report in 15 months, Vaishnaw added.
The Centre had announced the formation of the commission in January to examine and recommend changes in the salaries and other benefits of Central government employees.
The commission will comprise a chairperson, a part-time member and a member-secretary. While making recommendations, the commission will keep in view the economic conditions in the country and the need for fiscal prudence, the need to ensure that adequate resources are available for developmental expenditure and welfare measures, the unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes, the likely impact of the recommendations on the finances of the state governments which usually adopt the recommendations with some modifications and the prevailing emolument structure, benefits and working conditions available to employees of Central Public Sector Undertakings and private sector.
Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from January 1, 2026.
Pay commissions are generally formed once every 10 years to recommend the fitment factor, and other modalities for the revision of salaries of employees and pensions paid to the retirees. The 7th Pay Commission was set up by the erstwhile Manmohan Singh-led government in February 2014, while its recommendations were implemented by the government from January 2016 onwards.
The Cabinet also approved the proposal for fixing the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Rabi Season 2025-26 on Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers. The tentative budgetary requirement for Rabi season 2025-26 would be approximately Rs. 37,952, which is Rs. 736 crore more than the budgetary requirement for Kharif season 2025.
The subsidy on P&K fertilisers, including Di Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPKS (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potash, Sulphur) grades, will be provided based on approved rates to ensure smooth availability of these fertilisers to the farmers at affordable prices.
Through this, fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable and reasonable prices will be ensured. The latest subsidy rationalisation was considered following trends in the international prices of fertilisers and inputs.
