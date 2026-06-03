Cabinet Approves Scheme For Support To NCRPB For Replacement Of Old Trucks And Buses In Delhi-NCR
By accelerating transition to cleaner transport technologies, the scheme is expected to significantly reduce vehicular emissions and contribute to improved air quality across Delhi–NCR.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a two-year scheme aimed at reducing air pollution in the Delhi–NCR region and promoting cleaner mobility. It will be funded through the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG). It will be implemented in collaboration with the participating States and Union Territories of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
Briefing the media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that with a total financial outlay of Rs 9,585 crore, including Rs 5,041 crore from the Central government and an estimated Rs 1,601 crore in tax concessions from the participating States, the scheme seeks to incentivize owners of trucks and buses registered in the Delhi–NCR region that comply with BS-IV or earlier emission norms to replace them with BS-VI or stricter emission-compliant vehicles, or electric vehicles (EVs).
By accelerating the transition to cleaner transport technologies, the scheme is expected to significantly reduce vehicular emissions and contribute to improved air quality across the Delhi–NCR region.
Reacting to the move to phase out older trucks and buses in the Delhi-NCR region, Dr. Harish Sabharwal, National President of the All India Motor Transport Congress, said transporters are preparing to take up the matter with government authorities.
"Transporters are planning to present their concerns and demands to government representatives regarding this issue. It is incorrect to assume that trucks and commercial vehicles alone are responsible for air pollution. Several other factors contribute to deteriorating air quality, and pollution levels have continued to rise over the years," Sabharwal told ETV Bharat.
Questioning the rationale behind targeting older transport vehicles, he pointed to a previous protest by transporters in the region. "Transporters observed a three-day strike across Delhi and the NCR last month, but pollution levels did not show any significant decline during that period. This indicates that BS-IV vehicles cannot be held solely responsible for the pollution problem," he added.
Echoing the concerns of transporters, Naveen Kumar Gupta, Secretary General of the AIMTC, said the push towards electric vehicles (EVs) in the transport sector has outpaced the development of supporting infrastructure.
"The government is encouraging the adoption of EVs in the transport industry, but the necessary infrastructure is still inadequate," Gupta told ETV Bharat. "There are not enough charging stations along highways to support large-scale commercial operations. Moreover, the cost of charging is relatively high and, in many cases, comparable to diesel expenses."
Gupta also highlighted the shortage of trained personnel as a key challenge in the transition to electric mobility. "At present, there is a lack of skilled drivers and technicians with expertise in operating and maintaining EVs. This remains one of the major hurdles for transporters considering a shift to electric vehicles," he added.
Air pollution in the Delhi-NCR remains a severe public health challenge, particularly during winter months. As per the report on “Source Apportionment of Particulate Matter (PM 2.5 and PM 10) in the NCR” prepared by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), published in August 2018, the transport sector contributes 14 per cent of PM 2.5, 40 per cent of Carbon Monoxide (CO), and 63 per cent of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions in the Delhi-NCR. Within the transport sector, trucks and buses account for 36 per cent of PM 2.5 emissions with only 3 per cent of the total fleet. It is estimated that a single Pre-BS heavy-duty vehicle emits as much as 14 BS-VI compliant vehicles. Even a BS-IV vehicle emits 2.7 times more than a BS-VI counterpart. Hence, the newer fleet is expected to reduce vehicular pollution substantially, the ministry said.
“The scheme will benefit approximately 2.07 lakh (1.91 lakh trucks and 16,329 buses) owners in Delhi-NCR (comprising Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh), the minister stated.
For BSIII or older vehicles, scrapping at Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities is mandatory, while BSIV vehicles may either be scrapped or sold outside NCR in nonNCAP cities / towns. Owners must then purchase and register a BSVI or stricter norms compliant or electric vehicle within NCR. However, In Delhi, Light Goods Vehicles purchased under the scheme must be electric, while buses must be BSVI CNG or electric only. Government vehicles are excluded from the scheme.
The Centre will provide 5 per cent interest subvention on loans for five years, monthly fuel vouchers worth up to Rs 4,800 depending on vehicle category, and lump-sum benefits for EV purchases or Certificate of Deposit trading.
State governments will waive registration fees and grant up to 100 per cent motor vehicle tax concessions for new vehicles and 50% for used vehicles for 10 years. State Governments will also waive pending liabilities on the old vehicles participating in the scheme, he mentioned.
Implementation will be fully digital through an integrated portal, which will enable real-time eligibility checks, automated interest subvention claims, monthly fuel voucher credits, and monitoring of pollution reduction outcomes. The benefits provided by the central government will continue for 5 years from the date of registration of the new vehicle, ensuring a sustained impact beyond the two-year enrolment window.
The scheme will be monitored by an Empowered Committee, chaired by Cabinet Secretary with CEO, Niti Ayog, Secretaries of MoHUA, MoRT&H, MoPNG, DFS, Chief Secretaries of states in Delhi NCR as members, and Member Secretary of NCRPB being the member convenor. At the district level, District Collectors/ District Magistrates will be implementing and monitoring the scheme, he explained.
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