ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Scheme For Support To NCRPB For Replacement Of Old Trucks And Buses In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a two-year scheme aimed at reducing air pollution in the Delhi–NCR region and promoting cleaner mobility. It will be funded through the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG). It will be implemented in collaboration with the participating States and Union Territories of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Briefing the media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that with a total financial outlay of Rs 9,585 crore, including Rs 5,041 crore from the Central government and an estimated Rs 1,601 crore in tax concessions from the participating States, the scheme seeks to incentivize owners of trucks and buses registered in the Delhi–NCR region that comply with BS-IV or earlier emission norms to replace them with BS-VI or stricter emission-compliant vehicles, or electric vehicles (EVs).

By accelerating the transition to cleaner transport technologies, the scheme is expected to significantly reduce vehicular emissions and contribute to improved air quality across the Delhi–NCR region.

Reacting to the move to phase out older trucks and buses in the Delhi-NCR region, Dr. Harish Sabharwal, National President of the All India Motor Transport Congress, said transporters are preparing to take up the matter with government authorities.

"Transporters are planning to present their concerns and demands to government representatives regarding this issue. It is incorrect to assume that trucks and commercial vehicles alone are responsible for air pollution. Several other factors contribute to deteriorating air quality, and pollution levels have continued to rise over the years," Sabharwal told ETV Bharat.

Questioning the rationale behind targeting older transport vehicles, he pointed to a previous protest by transporters in the region. "Transporters observed a three-day strike across Delhi and the NCR last month, but pollution levels did not show any significant decline during that period. This indicates that BS-IV vehicles cannot be held solely responsible for the pollution problem," he added.

Echoing the concerns of transporters, Naveen Kumar Gupta, Secretary General of the AIMTC, said the push towards electric vehicles (EVs) in the transport sector has outpaced the development of supporting infrastructure.

"The government is encouraging the adoption of EVs in the transport industry, but the necessary infrastructure is still inadequate," Gupta told ETV Bharat. "There are not enough charging stations along highways to support large-scale commercial operations. Moreover, the cost of charging is relatively high and, in many cases, comparable to diesel expenses."