ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Nod To Rs 2,014 Crore Greenfield Airport In Assam's Silchar

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the development of a new greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar, Assam, by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 2,014 crore.

The project aims to overcome the severe operational and spatial constraints of the existing defence landlocked civil enclave at Silchar Airport and to accommodate sustained passenger growth, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement announcing the Cabinet decision.

Doloo, situated in the Cachar District of Assam, serves as the strategic heart of the Barak Valley, a region renowned for its extensive tea gardens, agro-based industries, and immense potential for eco and cultural tourism. The proposed Terminal Building will span a total area of 12,351 sqm with a capacity to handle 800 passengers during peak hour, designed with modern passenger amenities, sustainable green building principles, and modular expansion capability.

In addition, the project encompasses the development of a 2,705m x 45m, Code-4C compliant runway suitable for A-320 aircraft operations, along with the construction of a new Apron capable of parking 6 nos. A-320 aircraft and a dedicated isolation bay, the statement said.

"As a project of immense strategic significance, the Doloo Greenfield Airport will meet the rapidly growing demands of air traffic in South Assam and adjoining areas of neighbouring States. It will significantly decongest existing infrastructure, unlock regional economic potential by boosting trade and tourism, and offer a world-class gateway integrating Northeast India with broader national and international growth corridors," the statement added.

Continuation Of Estates Management Scheme

In a separate decision, the Union Cabinet approved the continuation of the 'Estates Management Scheme' with a total financial outlay of Rs 1,491 crore over five years (FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31).

The scheme, according to a statement by the Ministry of Communications, focuses heavily on the construction, reconstruction, renovation, and uniform branding of post offices and residential colonies, along with the preservation of India’s heritage postal buildings.

This strategy directly supports first-mile delivery, fosters financial inclusion and enhances citizen-centric service delivery nationwide, aligning with the broader visions of Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, said the Cabinet.