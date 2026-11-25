Cabinet Nod To Rs 2,014 Crore Greenfield Airport In Assam's Silchar
The Union Cabinet approved key infrastructure and development projects, including a new airport in Assam and the continuation of two major postal schemes.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the development of a new greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar, Assam, by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at an estimated cost of Rs 2,014 crore.
The project aims to overcome the severe operational and spatial constraints of the existing defence landlocked civil enclave at Silchar Airport and to accommodate sustained passenger growth, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement announcing the Cabinet decision.
Doloo, situated in the Cachar District of Assam, serves as the strategic heart of the Barak Valley, a region renowned for its extensive tea gardens, agro-based industries, and immense potential for eco and cultural tourism. The proposed Terminal Building will span a total area of 12,351 sqm with a capacity to handle 800 passengers during peak hour, designed with modern passenger amenities, sustainable green building principles, and modular expansion capability.
🔰 #Cabinet approves development of Greenfield Airport at Doloo, Silchar, Assam at an estimated cost of 2,014 crore ➣ The proposed Terminal Building will span a total area of 12,351 sqm with a capacity to handle 800 passengers during peak hour, designed with modern passenger amenities, sustainable green building principles, and modular expansion capability. ➣ The project encompasses the development of a 2,705m x 45m, Code-4C compliant runway suitable for A-320 aircraft operations, along with the construction of a new Apron capable of parking 6 nos. A-320 aircraft and a dedicated isolation bay. ❊ Don't miss the full details—read here: https://t.co/KVIKTfLjvt #CabinetDecisions— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 25, 2026
In addition, the project encompasses the development of a 2,705m x 45m, Code-4C compliant runway suitable for A-320 aircraft operations, along with the construction of a new Apron capable of parking 6 nos. A-320 aircraft and a dedicated isolation bay, the statement said.
"As a project of immense strategic significance, the Doloo Greenfield Airport will meet the rapidly growing demands of air traffic in South Assam and adjoining areas of neighbouring States. It will significantly decongest existing infrastructure, unlock regional economic potential by boosting trade and tourism, and offer a world-class gateway integrating Northeast India with broader national and international growth corridors," the statement added.
Continuation Of Estates Management Scheme
In a separate decision, the Union Cabinet approved the continuation of the 'Estates Management Scheme' with a total financial outlay of Rs 1,491 crore over five years (FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31).
The scheme, according to a statement by the Ministry of Communications, focuses heavily on the construction, reconstruction, renovation, and uniform branding of post offices and residential colonies, along with the preservation of India’s heritage postal buildings.
This strategy directly supports first-mile delivery, fosters financial inclusion and enhances citizen-centric service delivery nationwide, aligning with the broader visions of Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, said the Cabinet.
Among the key components of the approved scheme are ‘New Construction’ (Rs 280 crore) towards developing 190 departmental postal buildings on vacant departmental plots to replace currently rented spaces and eliminate rental liabilities; reconstruction (Rs 108 Crore) towards demolishing and rebuilding 50 dilapidated departmental postal structures to ensure long-term structural safety; renovation and branding (Rs 318 crore) towards upgrading and establishing uniform branding across 2,550 departmental ‘Sub Post Offices’ as per SPA guidelines.
🔰 #Cabinet approves continuation of Estates Management Scheme for Department of Posts with an outlay of Rs. 1,491 crore ➤ New Construction (Rs. 280 Crore): Building 190 departmental postal buildings on vacant departmental plots to replace currently rented spaces and eliminate rental liabilities. ➤ Re-construction (Rs. 108 Crore): Demolishing and rebuilding 50 dilapidated departmental postal structures to ensure long-term structural safety. ➤ Renovation & Branding (Rs. 318 Crore): Upgrading and establishing uniform branding across 2,550 departmental SubPost Offices as per SPA guidelines. ➤ Rented Post Office Upgrades (Rs. 37.50 Crore): Upgrading and uniformly branding 2,500 post offices operating out of rented premises. 💠 Get all the details here: https://t.co/LsXIKbMjvl #CabinetDecisions— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 25, 2026
Other components include ‘Rented Post Office Upgrades’ (Rs 37.50 crore) towards upgrading and uniformly branding 2,500 post offices operating out of rented premises; heritage preservation (Rs 180 Crore) for restoring and preserving 20 landmark heritage postal buildings to safeguard the historical legacy of the department; and colony renovation (Rs 357.50 crore) towards revamping 150 high-demand postal residential colonies to elevate employee welfare and satisfaction.
Continuation Of Postal Operations Scheme
The Union Cabinet also approved the continuation of the Central Sector Scheme “Postal Operations” with a proposed outlay of Rs. 1,141 Crore. The scheme, according to the official statement, seeks to strengthen postal infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and support the growing requirements of logistics, e-commerce and digital service delivery across the country.
➡️ #Cabinet approves continuation of Postal Operations Scheme with an outlay of Rs. 1,141 Crore. The scheme aims to modernize postal network, strengthen parcel and mail operations, and enhance rural connectivity. The proposal also aligns with the broader objectives of #DigitalIndia. ➡️ Cabinet also approves continuation of Estates Management Scheme for Department of Posts with an outlay of Rs. 1,491 crore. The scheme aims to comprehensively transform and modernize the estates infrastructure of the Department of Posts. -Union Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw #CabinetDecisions— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 25, 2026
The scheme, the statement said, would support modernisation of postal infrastructure, strengthen last-mile delivery, improve logistics efficiency, promote financial inclusion and enhance customer-centric service delivery across the country.
"The proposal also aligns with the broader objectives of Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, the statement said. The scheme is intended to be implemented over a period of five years from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31," it said.
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