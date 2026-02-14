Cabinet Approves Proposal For Transitioning From North & South Blocks To 'Seva Teerth & 'Kartavya Bhavans'
Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum will celebrate India's timeless and eternal cultural heritage.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resolved that North and South Blocks be made part of the "Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum," which will continue to inspire generations from India's thousands of years old civilization.
According to a Cabinet Resolution, this museum will celebrate India's timeless and eternal cultural heritage and connect India's glorious past with a prosperous future.
"The Union Cabinet expresses gratitude towards the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership for transforming the center of governance from a colonial past into the ‘Seva Teerth’ of new India," the resolution added.
The Prime Minister on Friday dedicated to the nation the new Prime Minister’s Office, which will now be known as 'Seva Teerth'.
According to the resolution, North and South Blocks were constructed by the British to keep India bound in the chains of colonial rule. "Although India attained freedom from colonial rule in 1947, these buildings were retained by the then government for the discharge of its functions. Since Independence, the Prime Minister’s Office has functioned from this building in South Block," it said.
It also said that the rooms of South Block have witnessed the horror of Partition, the challenges of war and Emergency, and deliberations on policies during peacetime.
"They have experienced the long leap of technology from typewriters to digital governance," it added. The last Cabinet meeting in the South Block was held on Friday.
"Sitting here, several generations of officials took decisions that brought India out of the uncertainty immediately after Independence and moved it forward on the path of stability. It is the result of everyone’s efforts that, emerging from economic challenges and crises, today India stands as a confident nation," the resolution noted.
According to the resolution, today’s India is one of the leading economies of the world. "India has emerged as a secure and capable nation and is presenting its clear and effective voice on global platforms. In the past decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Block has been the center of many historic decisions of the nation. This place became the inspiration site of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance," the resolution said.
"From here, the reform express received encouragement across the country. From here, wide-ranging reforms such as DBT, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, campaigns related to welfare of the poor, Digital India, GST took shape. From here, courageous and sensitive decisions of social justice such as bringing down the wall of Article 370 and making a law against triple talaq were taken. From here were also taken the decisions of surgical strike, air strike and Operation Sindoor, through which India gave a clear message of its firm and confident security policy to the world.
"Today, the country is moving forward with the resolve of a developed future. For this, there was a need for a modern, technological and environmentally friendly office. A workspace that increases the productivity of every karmayogi working here and encourages his resolve of service," it added.
It said, "With this spirit nearly 95 years after the inauguration of South Block, today on 13 February 2026, the Government of India is vacating these buildings and shifting to ‘Seva Teerth’ and ‘Kartavya Bhavans’. Symbolically, this is another step of the country from the past of slavery towards the future of ‘Developed India’. In the past years, instead of the culture of ‘power’, the culture of ‘service’ has been strengthened in the country. Today’s transition will further strengthen these values."
Read More