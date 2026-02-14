ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Proposal For Transitioning From North & South Blocks To 'Seva Teerth & 'Kartavya Bhavans'

In this image received on Feb. 13, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the last Cabinet meeting at the South Block building before the PMO's relocation to the newly inaugurated Seva Teerth complex, in New Delhi. ( PTI via Prime Minister's Office )

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resolved that North and South Blocks be made part of the "Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum," which will continue to inspire generations from India's thousands of years old civilization. According to a Cabinet Resolution, this museum will celebrate India's timeless and eternal cultural heritage and connect India's glorious past with a prosperous future. "The Union Cabinet expresses gratitude towards the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership for transforming the center of governance from a colonial past into the ‘Seva Teerth’ of new India," the resolution added. The Prime Minister on Friday dedicated to the nation the new Prime Minister’s Office, which will now be known as 'Seva Teerth'. According to the resolution, North and South Blocks were constructed by the British to keep India bound in the chains of colonial rule. "Although India attained freedom from colonial rule in 1947, these buildings were retained by the then government for the discharge of its functions. Since Independence, the Prime Minister’s Office has functioned from this building in South Block," it said. It also said that the rooms of South Block have witnessed the horror of Partition, the challenges of war and Emergency, and deliberations on policies during peacetime.