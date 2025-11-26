ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Phase 2 Expansion Of Pune Metro, Scheme To Promote Rare Earth Elements

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved four major projects worth Rs 19,919 crore, including the Phase 2 expansion of the Pune Metro Rail Project and a scheme to promote the manufacturing of rare earth magnets.

Briefing the media persons, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Cabinet approved Line 4 (Kharadi–Hadapsar–Swargate–Khadakwasla) and Line 4A (Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug) under the project. “This is the second major project approved under Phase 2, following the sanction of Line 2A (Vanaz–Chandani Chowk) and Line 2B (Ramwadi–Wagholi/Vitthalwadi),” he said.

Together spanning 31.636 km with 28 elevated stations, Lines 4 and 4A will connect IT hubs, commercial zones, educational institutions, and residential clusters across East, South, and West Pune. The project will be completed within five years at an estimated cost of Rs 9,857.85 crore, to be jointly funded by the Central government, the Maharashtra government, and external bilateral/multilateral funding agencies, he stated.

Vaishnaw further informed that these lines are a vital part of Pune’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) and will seamlessly integrate with operational and sanctioned corridors at Kharadi Bypass and Nal Stop (Line 2) and Swargate (Line 1). They will also provide an interchange at Hadapsar Railway Station and connect with future corridors towards Loni Kalbhor and Saswad Road, ensuring smooth multimodal connectivity across metro, rail, and bus networks.

From Kharadi IT Park to Khadakwasla’s scenic tourist belt, and from Hadapsar’s industrial hub to Warje’s residential clusters, Lines 4 and 4A will knit together diverse neighbourhoods. Traversing Solapur Road, Magarpatta Road, Sinhagad Road, Karve Road, and the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway, the project will ease congestion on Pune’s busiest routes while improving safety and promoting green, sustainable mobility, the Union Minister added.

According to projections, the daily ridership on Lines 4 and 4A combined is expected to be 4.09 lakh in 2028, rising to nearly 7 lakh in 2038, 9.63 lakh in 2048, and over 11.7 lakh in 2058.

Of this, the Kharadi–Khadakwasla corridor will account for 3.23 lakh passengers in 2028, growing to 9.33 lakh by 2058, while the Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug spur line will rise from 85,555 to 2.41 lakh passengers over the same period. These projections highlight the significant growth in ridership expected on lines 4 and 4A over the coming decades.

“The project will be implemented by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro), which will carry out all civil, electrical, mechanical, and systems works. Pre-construction activities such as topographical surveys and detailed design consultancy are already underway,” he explained.