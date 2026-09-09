ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Multitracking Projects Of Railways To Ensure Better Connectivity

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved three projects of railways worth Rs 10,783 crore.



The projects are Kharagpur – Jharsuguda (Bagdehi) 4th Line; Katni – Pendra Road 4th Line and Bilaspur (Uslapur) – Pendra Road 3rd Line

Briefing the media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. The multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.



"The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. The projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services," the ministry stated in its statement.



The projects covering 14 districts across the states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 656 Kms. The proposed multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approx. 4,790 villages, which are having a population of about 56 lakhs, it said.



"The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Taratarini Temple, Shri Khetra Jagannath Temple (Ancient temple near Jharsuguda), Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Virateshwar Temple, Amarkantak Temple, Jwaleshwar Dham, Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, Khutaghat Dam, Malhar Archaeological Site, and Ratanpur Mahamaya Temple," the statement added.



The proposed projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, iron and steel, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 27 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (~12 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (~62 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 2.48 Crore trees.



In another development, the cabinet approved five multitracking projects covering 17 districts across the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by about 540 Kms. The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 10,021 crore and they are planned to be completed by 2029-30



The projects are Arakkonam – Renigunta 3rd and 4th Line – 77 kms; Whitefield – Bangarapet 3rd and 4th Line – 47 kms; Hosur – Omalur Doubling – 147 kms; Salem – Karur – Dindigul Doubling – 159 kms, and Multitracking of Secunderabad (Ghatkesar) – Kazipet – 110 kms.



The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking projects are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

