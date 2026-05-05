Cabinet Approves Multiple Projects Including FRP Of Sugarcane, Semiconductor Units, Cotton Productivity Mission
The Union Minister said that cabinet approved three multitracking projects covering 19 districts across the states
Published : May 5, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved multiple projects including Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for Sugar Season 2026-27 (October - September) at Rs.365/qtl for a basic recovery rate of 10.25 per cent, providing a premium of Rs 3.56/qtl for each 0.1 per cent increase in recovery over and above 10.25 per cent, and reduction in FRP by Rs 3.56/qtl for each 0.1 per cent decrease in recovery.
Briefing the media, Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw informed that the government with a view to protect interest of sugarcane farmers has also decided that there will not be any deduction in case of sugar mills where recovery is below 9.5 pc. Such farmers will get Rs.338.3/qtl for sugarcane in ensuing sugar season 2026-27.
Mission for Cotton Productivity
Similarly, the cabinet approved Rs 5659.22 crore for Mission for Cotton Productivity (2026–27 to 2030–31) to address bottlenecks, declining growth, and quality concerns in India’s cotton sector.
The mission aligns with the 5F vision (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) of Government of India.
The Mission focuses on enhancing cotton productivity through development of High yielding variety (HYV) seeds resistant to disease and pests, scaling up of existing and latest crop production technologies through states governments, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) through large-scale promotion and adoption of latest crop production technologies, ensures least contaminant cotton supply to industry, and promote high-quality cotton exports with focus on the major aspects, he stated.
Semiconductor Projects
In the third decision, it approved two more semiconductor projects under India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) which includes country’s first commercial Mini/Micro-LED display facility based on GaN (Gallium Nitride) Technology and a semiconductor packaging facility.
The two approved proposals will set up semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Gujarat with a cumulative investment of around Rs 3,936 crore and are expected to generate cumulative employment for 2,230 skilled professionals.
Fasttracking Projects
In the fourth decision, the Union Minister said that cabinet approved three multitracking projects covering 19 districts across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by about 901 Kms.
The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 23,437 crore and will be completed up to 2030-31.
Nod To Increase Number Of Supreme Court Judges By 4
The cabinet approved the proposal for introducing the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament to amend The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 for increasing the number of Judges of the Supreme Court of India by 4 from the present 33 to 37 (excluding the Chief Justice of India).
Ship Repair Facility at Vadinar
In the another decision, the cabinet approved the development of a state‑of‑the‑art Ship Repair Facility at Vadinar, Gujarat, marking a major expansion of the national ship repair ecosystem. The project will be jointly implemented by Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), with a combined investment of Rs.1,570 crore, the ministr stated.
The project is planned as a brownfield facility with a 650 metres jetty, two large floating dry docks, workshops and associated marine infrastructure. Vadinar’s natural deep draft, connectivity to major shipping routes, and proximity to key ports such as Mundra and Kandla make it an optimal location for repair operations, particularly for large commercial and foreign‑flagged vessels.