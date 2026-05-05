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Cabinet Approves Multiple Projects Including FRP Of Sugarcane, Semiconductor Units, Cotton Productivity Mission

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a cabinet briefing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved multiple projects including Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for Sugar Season 2026-27 (October - September) at Rs.365/qtl for a basic recovery rate of 10.25 per cent, providing a premium of Rs 3.56/qtl for each 0.1 per cent increase in recovery over and above 10.25 per cent, and reduction in FRP by Rs 3.56/qtl for each 0.1 per cent decrease in recovery.

Briefing the media, Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw informed that the government with a view to protect interest of sugarcane farmers has also decided that there will not be any deduction in case of sugar mills where recovery is below 9.5 pc. Such farmers will get Rs.338.3/qtl for sugarcane in ensuing sugar season 2026-27.

Mission for Cotton Productivity

Similarly, the cabinet approved Rs 5659.22 crore for Mission for Cotton Productivity (2026–27 to 2030–31) to address bottlenecks, declining growth, and quality concerns in India’s cotton sector.

The mission aligns with the 5F vision (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) of Government of India.

The Mission focuses on enhancing cotton productivity through development of High yielding variety (HYV) seeds resistant to disease and pests, scaling up of existing and latest crop production technologies through states governments, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) through large-scale promotion and adoption of latest crop production technologies, ensures least contaminant cotton supply to industry, and promote high-quality cotton exports with focus on the major aspects, he stated.

Semiconductor Projects

In the third decision, it approved two more semiconductor projects under India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) which includes country’s first commercial Mini/Micro-LED display facility based on GaN (Gallium Nitride) Technology and a semiconductor packaging facility.

The two approved proposals will set up semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Gujarat with a cumulative investment of around Rs 3,936 crore and are expected to generate cumulative employment for 2,230 skilled professionals.