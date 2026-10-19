Cabinet Approves Go-Delhi Foundation To Empower Startups, Youth
It will be established as a non-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, and will operate under the Industries Department, Delhi Government.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST
New Delhi: A cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved the establishment of the Go-Delhi Foundation to foster startups, innovation, and entrepreneurship. An initial budget of Rs 50 crore has been set aside for the foundation.
The initiative will also provide integrated support to youth, researchers, and entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into practical products and successful ventures.
The Foundation will be established as a non-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, and will operate under the Industries Department of the Delhi Government. Through this initiative, the government aims to create a clear pathway — from ideas to products, research to enterprises, and startups to large-scale businesses.
Gupta said this is a significant step toward connecting Delhi's existing entrepreneurial potential, academic institutions, and research facilities.
"There are approximately 21,000 startups in Delhi recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Through the Go-Delhi Foundation, they will be brought together on a unified platform with a focus on developing new ventures, attracting investment, and creating employment opportunities," she said.
From Idea to Market
Gupta noted that the Foundation will assist startups and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by providing access to product engineering, prototype development, laboratories, and testing facilities. It will also offer technical guidance, mentorship, incubation, business support, and connections to investors to help transform nascent ideas into market-ready products.
The framework will provide entrepreneurs with support across various stages — from product development and testing to certification preparation and market access. "The objective is to reduce reliance on fragmented facilities scattered across different locations and to streamline the process of establishing and scaling up enterprises in Delhi," she added.
New Opportunities for Students and Researchers
Students and researchers will get support from the Foundation to convert their ideas into tangible products and new business ventures. The focus will be on providing support for prototype development, intellectual property rights, incubation, and opportunities to connect with the industry.
"This will help transition useful technologies developed within research institutions from the laboratory to practical application and commercial scale-up. By combining technical support with business guidance and access to investors, it will become easier for innovators to advance their products," Gupta said.
Addressing Challenges Faced by Govt Depts
Gupta further said government departments will be able to present their real-world challenges to innovators based out of Delhi through this Foundation. Products and technologies developed to address these challenges can then be tested on a pilot basis, with successful solutions subsequently being adopted for wider implementation.
"This will provide government departments with access to new technologies and practical solutions, while allowing startups to demonstrate the utility of their products. In this way, the initiative aims to strengthen collaboration between the government, industry, educational institutions, and innovators," she said.
Building an Innovation Network
Go-Delhi Foundation will work in collaboration with the industry, educational institutions, investors, and other partners. It will adopt a hub-and-spoke model, utilising existing facilities in Delhi and those of partner institutions to conduct its programs.
The approach will ensure better utilisation of current infrastructure, while expanding the reach of innovation and entrepreneurship-related resources across various parts of the city.
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