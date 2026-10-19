ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Go-Delhi Foundation To Empower Startups, Youth

New Delhi: A cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved the establishment of the Go-Delhi Foundation to foster startups, innovation, and entrepreneurship. An initial budget of Rs 50 crore has been set aside for the foundation.

The initiative will also provide integrated support to youth, researchers, and entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into practical products and successful ventures.

The Foundation will be established as a non-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, and will operate under the Industries Department of the Delhi Government. Through this initiative, the government aims to create a clear pathway — from ideas to products, research to enterprises, and startups to large-scale businesses.

Gupta said this is a significant step toward connecting Delhi's existing entrepreneurial potential, academic institutions, and research facilities.

"There are approximately 21,000 startups in Delhi recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Through the Go-Delhi Foundation, they will be brought together on a unified platform with a focus on developing new ventures, attracting investment, and creating employment opportunities," she said.

From Idea to Market

Gupta noted that the Foundation will assist startups and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by providing access to product engineering, prototype development, laboratories, and testing facilities. It will also offer technical guidance, mentorship, incubation, business support, and connections to investors to help transform nascent ideas into market-ready products.

The framework will provide entrepreneurs with support across various stages — from product development and testing to certification preparation and market access. "The objective is to reduce reliance on fragmented facilities scattered across different locations and to streamline the process of establishing and scaling up enterprises in Delhi," she added.

New Opportunities for Students and Researchers