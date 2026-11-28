Delimitation Bill Faces Crucial Numbers Test In Upcoming Parliament Special Sitting
The government has assured Opposition parties that the Bill addresses all their concerns, particularly regarding that of non-Hindi-speaking states of losing proportional weightage in Parliament.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Setting all speculations to rest, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a fresh Delimitation Bill (Constitution 132nd Amendment Bill, 2026) on Friday amid speculations whether it will clear the floor test.
The bill proposes a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for all states, while maintaining the existing inter-state ratio of constituencies based on the 1971 population Census, and freezing the proportion of constituencies till 2051. The Bill proposes to raise the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, while amending Article 170 to concurrently increase the upper limit for state Legislative Assemblies from 500 to 650 seats.
The government, having faced defeat in trying to pass a Bill for the first time over the previous iteration of the Delimitation Bill in April — falling short by 54 votes required for the two-thirds majority needed, a special majority of members present and voting, that is required under Article 368 — has assured Opposition parties that the fresh Bill addresses all their previous concerns, particularly regarding that of non-Hindi-speaking states of losing their proportional weightage in Parliament.
Amendments
Government has revealed all three proposed Bills — a Constitutional Amendment Bill for increasing seats by maintaining the 1971 inter-state ratio; a second Constitutional Amendment Bill for the demarcation of new Lok Sabha and state Assembly constituencies based on the 2011 Census through the constitution of a Delimitation Commission; and a Union Territories (UTs) Bill to extend the same provisions to the UTs.
The second Bill will also contain provisions to reserve 33 per cent seats for women, including SC/ST women, to be reserved for 15 years (three full Lok Sabha terms), and rotated thereafter as decided by the Delimitation Commission.
Delimitation Commission
Delimitation Commission is a high-powered body in India, which had been earlier constituted four times under the Delimitation Commission Act – in 1952, 1963, 1973 and in 2002.
Its orders have the force of law and cannot be called in question before any court. The orders come into force on a date to be specified by the President. The copies of its orders are laid before Parliament and the State Assemblies concerned, but no modifications are permissible by them.
The Delimitation Commission will redraw the map of constituencies based on the latest census data available. The Commission, which is to be established immediately after the Bills are passed — to prepare constituency maps in time for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections — will include a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge as chairperson, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or a nominated Election Commissioner, and the relevant State Election Commissioner.
As per the bill, the Union Government will specify the term of the Commission and extend it when there is a necessity.
The Bill says the Election Commission will act as the Delimitation Commission for the purpose of delimiting constituencies in the Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir falling under the occupation of Pakistan, as and when the area is freed.
The Commission will have five MPs and five MLAs from each state to assist it in the process pertaining to the respective state.
Rajya Sabha & Legislative Assemblies
Let’s also not forget that increasing Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent, while maintaining the number of seats in the Rajya Sabha, would lead to an imbalance — especially during motions requiring joint sessions — that the framers of our Constitution would neither have envisaged nor welcomed.
Also, the total number of seats assigned to the Legislative Assembly of any State must be an integral multiple of the Lok Sabha seats allocated to that State.
Adoption
Under Article 368, a Constitutional Amendment requires a majority of the total membership of each House, and the support of at least two-thirds of members present and voting. Absences would alter the two-thirds majority needed to get the Bills through.
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