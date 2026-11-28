ETV Bharat / bharat

Delimitation Bill Faces Crucial Numbers Test In Upcoming Parliament Special Sitting

New Delhi: Setting all speculations to rest, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a fresh Delimitation Bill (Constitution 132nd Amendment Bill, 2026) on Friday amid speculations whether it will clear the floor test.

The bill proposes a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats for all states, while maintaining the existing inter-state ratio of constituencies based on the 1971 population Census, and freezing the proportion of constituencies till 2051. The Bill proposes to raise the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, while amending Article 170 to concurrently increase the upper limit for state Legislative Assemblies from 500 to 650 seats.

The government, having faced defeat in trying to pass a Bill for the first time over the previous iteration of the Delimitation Bill in April — falling short by 54 votes required for the two-thirds majority needed, a special majority of members present and voting, that is required under Article 368 — has assured Opposition parties that the fresh Bill addresses all their previous concerns, particularly regarding that of non-Hindi-speaking states of losing their proportional weightage in Parliament.

State-wise Lok Sabha Seats Projection (ETV Bharat)

Amendments

Government has revealed all three proposed Bills — a Constitutional Amendment Bill for increasing seats by maintaining the 1971 inter-state ratio; a second Constitutional Amendment Bill for the demarcation of new Lok Sabha and state Assembly constituencies based on the 2011 Census through the constitution of a Delimitation Commission; and a Union Territories (UTs) Bill to extend the same provisions to the UTs.

The second Bill will also contain provisions to reserve 33 per cent seats for women, including SC/ST women, to be reserved for 15 years (three full Lok Sabha terms), and rotated thereafter as decided by the Delimitation Commission.

Delimitation Commission

Delimitation Commission is a high-powered body in India, which had been earlier constituted four times under the Delimitation Commission Act – in 1952, 1963, 1973 and in 2002.

Its orders have the force of law and cannot be called in question before any court. The orders come into force on a date to be specified by the President. The copies of its orders are laid before Parliament and the State Assemblies concerned, but no modifications are permissible by them.

The Delimitation Commission will redraw the map of constituencies based on the latest census data available. The Commission, which is to be established immediately after the Bills are passed — to prepare constituency maps in time for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections — will include a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge as chairperson, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or a nominated Election Commissioner, and the relevant State Election Commissioner.