ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Continuation Of SARTHAK-PDS Scheme For Five Years

An outlay of Rs 25,530 crore has been allotted as the Central share. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the continuation of the Scheme for Assistance in Ration Transport and Handling-Income with Automation in PDS (SARTHAK PDS) as an umbrella scheme for five years (the 16th Finance Commission cycle), with an outlay of Rs 25,530 crore.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the CCEA, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to revise the norms of Central assistance for meeting expenditure incurred by states/UTs on intra-state movement, handling of food grains, FPS dealers' margin and continuation of the existing funding pattern of Central assistance.

He said the scheme is conceived as an umbrella scheme integrating the ongoing schemes like assistance to state agencies for intra-state movement of foodgrains and FPS dealers' margin under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) and the Scheme for Modernisation and Reforms through Technology in Public Distribution System (SMART PDS) to comprehensively strengthen implementation of NFSA.

SARTHAK-PDS aims to provide assured financial support for intra-state movement, handling and FPS dealer's margin, and a unified, citizen-centric, intelligent and interoperable PDS architecture that ensures last-mile service delivery, minimises leakages and strengthens the nation's commitment to food security under NFSA.

"SARTHAK-PDS scheme seeks to modernise, integrate and intelligently optimize PDS operations through advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and blockchain, by creating standardised architectures and unified databases for real-time monitoring, AI-driven grievance and analytics systems, state command control centres for data-driven oversight, and ISO-certified process frameworks to ensure transparency, security and sustainability in PDS operations," Vaishnaw said.