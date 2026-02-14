Cabinet Approves Construction Of Road Cum Rail Tunnel Under Brahmaputra River
The Cabinet has approved the construction of an underwater 4-lane access-controlled greenfield connectivity from Gohpur to Numaligarh costing Rs 18,662 crore.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved construction of a 4-lane access-controlled greenfield connectivity from Gohpur on National Highway-15 to Numaligarh on 715 section including 15.79 km of Road cum Rail Tunnel under River Brahmaputra to be developed at a total capital cost of Rs 18,662 crore in Assam on Engineering procurement Construction (EPC).
An official statement said, currently, connectivity between Numaligarh on National Highway 715 and Gohpur on National Highway-15 is 240 km from the existing Kaliabhambhora road bridge near Silghat on National Highway-52, which takes six hours passing through Numaligarh, Kaziranga National park and Biswanath Town.
To address these challenges, the project is proposed to be developed as a 4-Lane Access-Controlled Greenfield connectivity from Gohpur on National Highway-15 to Numaligarh with Road cum Rail tunnel below the Brahmaputra River. This would be the first underwater Road cum Rail tunnel in India and second in the world, the statement added.
According to the statement, the project will provide significant benefit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and other North -Eastern States. This will enhance the efficiency of freight movement, reducing logistics costs and driving socio-economic growth in the region, it added.
The statement further said the project alignment integrates with 02 major National Highways (NH-15 and NH-715) and 02 railway lines, i.e. Rangia-Mukongselek Railway Section under Rangia Division of North East Frontier Railway (NFR) on Gohpur Side and Furkating-Mariani loop line section under Tinsukia Division of NFR on Numaligarh side. The project provides seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Assam, it added.
Additionally, the project will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with 11 economic nodes, 03 social nodes, 02 tourist nodes and 08 logistic nodes, providing enhanced connectivity with 4 major railway stations, 02 airport, and 2 inland waterways, thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region, it added.
Upon completion, the project will play a pivotal role in strategic considerations, regional economic growth, strengthening connectivity between major economic centers and opening new avenues for trade and industrial development. The project will also generate approximately 80 lakhs person-days of direct and indirect employment, and will open new avenues of growth, development and prosperity in surrounding regions, it added.
