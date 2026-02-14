ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Construction Of Road Cum Rail Tunnel Under Brahmaputra River

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved construction of a 4-lane access-controlled greenfield connectivity from Gohpur on National Highway-15 to Numaligarh on 715 section including 15.79 km of Road cum Rail Tunnel under River Brahmaputra to be developed at a total capital cost of Rs 18,662 crore in Assam on Engineering procurement Construction (EPC).

An official statement said, currently, connectivity between Numaligarh on National Highway 715 and Gohpur on National Highway-15 is 240 km from the existing Kaliabhambhora road bridge near Silghat on National Highway-52, which takes six hours passing through Numaligarh, Kaziranga National park and Biswanath Town.

To address these challenges, the project is proposed to be developed as a 4-Lane Access-Controlled Greenfield connectivity from Gohpur on National Highway-15 to Numaligarh with Road cum Rail tunnel below the Brahmaputra River. This would be the first underwater Road cum Rail tunnel in India and second in the world, the statement added.

According to the statement, the project will provide significant benefit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and other North -Eastern States. This will enhance the efficiency of freight movement, reducing logistics costs and driving socio-economic growth in the region, it added.