Cabinet Approves Ambitious Rs 1,27,500 Crore Semicon 2.0 Project To Develop India's Semiconductor Design, Manufacturing Ecosystem
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced other key decisions including development of Link Corridor between National Highway-19 and the Varanasi Ring Road with riverbank connectivity.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the ambitious Semicon 2.0 project worth Rs 1,27,500 crore for the development of India's semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem, with a total budget outlay of Rs.1,27,500 crore.
Key other projects including the development of a Link/Connector Corridor between National Highway-19 (NH-19) and the Varanasi Ring Road with riverbank connectivity along the River Ganga for the decongestion of Varanasi City in Uttar Pradesh were also approved.
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced the decisions here on Wednesday.
According to the government, recognising the requirement for a sustained and long-term support to Semiconductor sector in India and also to build on the momentum generated under Semicon1.0, Semicon 2.0 aims to further the Government's commitment towards putting our country on the semiconductor map of the world.
It said that the Semicon 2.0 is aimed to holistically build the semiconductor ecosystem on six pillars: Design, machines and materials, setting up more fabs(fabrication plants), further strengthening the ATMP/OSAT(Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging/Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test ) industry, research and development, and talent development.
📡LIVE NOW 📡#Cabinet Briefing by Union Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 15, 2026
📍National Medi Centre, New Delhi#CabinetDecisionshttps://t.co/89XIjB2pfb
Progress of ISM 1.0:
The government said that so far, 12 manufacturing units have been approved with a cumulative investment of over Rs.1.64 Lakh Crore. These include one Silicon fab, one Silicon Carbide fab, an integrated Gallium Nitride Micro LED Display Fab and nine (9) packaging units expected to cater to chip requirements of sectors such as consumer appliances, industrial electronics, automobiles, power electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, etc.
Out of the 12 approved proposals, three companies, Micron, Kaynes and CG Semi have started commercial production and one more are expected to start in 2026.
NH-19-Varanasi Ring Road Link Corridor
In other key decisions, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the PM Narendra Modi approved the development of a Link/Connector Corridor between National Highway-19 (NH-19) and the Varanasi Ring Road with riverbank connectivity along the River Ganga for the decongestion of Varanasi City in Uttar Pradesh.
The 46.039 km project, comprising a six-lane elevated main carriageway, an iconic cable-stayed bridge, an extradosed Foot Over Bridge-cum-Major Bridge, loops, ramps, link roads and service roads, will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 14,447.64 crore including a civil construction cost of Rs 6,037.85 crore (including utility shifting, excluding GST) and a land acquisition cost of Rs 541.11 crore under NH(O).
The project will provide seamless connectivity between NH-19 and the Varanasi Ring Road, significantly decongesting the city’s road network and improving urban mobility. Designed for an operating speed of 80–100 km/h, it is expected to reduce the average travel time across the project influence area from approximately 60 minutes to 20 minutes, representing a reduction of nearly 67 per cent.
It will further reduce the travel time between NH-19 and Kashi Railway Station from approximately 50 minutes to about 25 minutes, resulting in a saving of about 25 minutes (nearly 50 per cent).
National Investment Policy for Urea-2026
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved the proposal from the Department of Fertilizers on the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the National Investment policy for Urea-2026 will have several benefits. The policy will encourage new investments in the Urea sector for setting up gas-based Urea manufacturing units in the country, he said.
This will help achieve the goal of self-sufficiency. Further, the key changes in comparison to NIP-2012 includes the separation of fixed and variable costs for greater transparency, introduction of a viable Return on Equity (RoE) band with a floor at 12 per cent and a ceiling at 16 per cent, and mitigation of foreign exchange risk through conversion of fixed cost into INR after four years based on prevailing exchange rates.
These measures are estimated to result in savings of over Rs 250 crore for each plant established under NIPU-2026 compared to NIP-2012, he added.
He further stated that setting up new Urea manufacturing units will be covered under the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026 for Atmanirbhar Bharat (NIPU-2026).
Notably, to attract New Investments in the Urea sector, a policy for investments in the Urea sector was finalised by the Department of Fertilizers for Revamp, Expansion, Revival/Brownfield and Greenfield projects in 2012. Under New Investment Policy (NIP) – 2012, total 6 new Urea units have been set up which includes 4 urea units set up through Joint Venture Companies (JVC) of nominated PSUs and 2 urea units set up by the private companies. The period for new investment under NIP-2012 expired by October-2019.
At present, there are 33 operational Urea manufacturing units with total Reassessed/installed capacity of 269.42 LMT. There is a need to increase the indigenous production of Urea. There is a gap in the indigenous production and demand of urea in the country which is filled by the import of urea.
Department of Fertilizers has received various proposals for setting up of Urea units. Hence, a National Investment Policy for Urea is necessary, he explained.
The Union Cabinet has also approved two multitracking projects covering four districts across Odisha and Jharkhand, increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by about 145 km.
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS)
The cabinet also approved the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) with a budgetary outlay of Rs 62,500 crore (Rupees Sixty-Two Thousand Five Hundred Crore Only).
Salient Features
- To further scale up the production, deepen domestic value addition, strengthen supply chain resilience, enhance global competitiveness, the Government has launched the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS).
- MPMS scheme also aims at building Indian brands to achieve technological sovereignty, capture large economic value and create Indian patents in design and R&D.
- The scheme tenure shall be 5 Years i.e. from FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31.
- The scheme provides incentive support on eligible sales for manufacturing of mobile phones in India at differentiated rates ranging from 2.25% to 5%. Scheme also provides additional incentive of up to 1.5% linked to domestic sourcing of key components/ sub-assemblies. For building Indian brands, an additional incentive @3% on Eligible Sales for design and R&D of the product.
Expected Outcomes
During the scheme tenure, the cumulative mobile phone production in the country is expected to reach approximately Rs 39,00,000 crore with significant increase in exports of mobile phones.
The Scheme is also expected to generate around 60,000 direct jobs thereby contributing to economic growth, employment generation and strengthening India’s position in global electronics manufacturing hub.
Multitracking projects covering Four Districts across Odisha and Jharkhand
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, also approved 02 (Two) projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of Rs 3,907 crore (approx.). These projects include:
1. Paradeep – Haridaspur - Doubling
2. Rajkharsawan – Dangoaposi - 4th Line
The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.
These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s Vision of a New India which will make people of the region “Atmanirbhar” by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities.
The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.
The 02 (Two) projects covering 04 Districts across the States of Odisha and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 145 km.
The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx. 1,526 villages, which are having a population of about 14 lakhs.
The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Lalitgiri Buddhist Complex, Shree Baladevjew Temple, Meghahatuburu Hills, etc.
The proposed projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, iron ore, dolomite, limestone, gypsum, etc.
The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 44 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).
The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (06 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (29 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 01 (One) Crore trees.
6/4 Lane Elevated Corridor Along Varuna River Bank & Ramps/Loops In UP
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs also approved the development of a 43.218 km Link/Connector Corridor connecting NH-31 and the Varanasi Ring Road along the River Varuna for decongestion of Varanasi city in Uttar Pradesh.
The project comprises a 6/4-lane predominantly elevated corridor, including main carriageway, flyovers, loops, ramps and service roads, and will be implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs.10,998.32 crore, including a civil construction cost of Rs.4,565.33 crore and land acquisition cost of Rs.934.91 crore.
The corridor is a major component of the Varanasi Decongestion Plan and will provide seamless connectivity between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station, while substantially improving access to Varanasi Ring Road, Varanasi Airport, Kashi Railway Station, Varanasi City Railway Station, Varanasi Junction, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Ramnagar Port, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, the ghats of Varanasi and the adjoining Chandauli region.
Designed for an operating speed of 80–100 km/h, the project will reduce travel time between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station from approximately 40 minutes to 20 minutes, representing a reduction of nearly 50 per cent.
It will significantly decongest the city’s road network, improve road safety, reduce vehicle operating costs and facilitate faster, uninterrupted movement of passenger and freight traffic.
The project will also strengthen regional connectivity by improving access to one Economic Node (Chandauli Social Economic Zone), one Social Node (Chandauli) and six major Logistics Nodes, thereby enhancing multimodal integration in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.
It will facilitate efficient movement of agricultural produce, industrial goods, construction materials and minerals, improving logistics efficiency and supporting sustainable economic growth across eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Overall, the project will create a modern, access-controlled urban transport corridor that enhances connectivity, strengthens multimodal transport integration, promotes tourism and economic development, and improves the quality of life for residents and visitors to Varanasi.
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