ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Ambitious Rs 1,27,500 Crore Semicon 2.0 Project To Develop India's Semiconductor Design, Manufacturing Ecosystem

New Delhi: The union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the ambitious Semicon 2.0 project worth Rs 1,27,500 crore for the development of India's semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem, with a total budget outlay of Rs.1,27,500 crore.

Key other projects including the development of a Link/Connector Corridor between National Highway-19 (NH-19) and the Varanasi Ring Road with riverbank connectivity along the River Ganga for the decongestion of Varanasi City in Uttar Pradesh were also approved.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced the decisions here on Wednesday.

According to the government, recognising the requirement for a sustained and long-term support to Semiconductor sector in India and also to build on the momentum generated under Semicon1.0, Semicon 2.0 aims to further the Government's commitment towards putting our country on the semiconductor map of the world.

It said that the Semicon 2.0 is aimed to holistically build the semiconductor ecosystem on six pillars: Design, machines and materials, setting up more fabs(fabrication plants), further strengthening the ATMP/OSAT(Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging/Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test ) industry, research and development, and talent development.

Progress of ISM 1.0:

The government said that so far, 12 manufacturing units have been approved with a cumulative investment of over Rs.1.64 Lakh Crore. These include one Silicon fab, one Silicon Carbide fab, an integrated Gallium Nitride Micro LED Display Fab and nine (9) packaging units expected to cater to chip requirements of sectors such as consumer appliances, industrial electronics, automobiles, power electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, etc.

Out of the 12 approved proposals, three companies, Micron, Kaynes and CG Semi have started commercial production and one more are expected to start in 2026.

NH-19-Varanasi Ring Road Link Corridor

In other key decisions, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the PM Narendra Modi approved the development of a Link/Connector Corridor between National Highway-19 (NH-19) and the Varanasi Ring Road with riverbank connectivity along the River Ganga for the decongestion of Varanasi City in Uttar Pradesh.

The 46.039 km project, comprising a six-lane elevated main carriageway, an iconic cable-stayed bridge, an extradosed Foot Over Bridge-cum-Major Bridge, loops, ramps, link roads and service roads, will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 14,447.64 crore including a civil construction cost of Rs 6,037.85 crore (including utility shifting, excluding GST) and a land acquisition cost of Rs 541.11 crore under NH(O).

The project will provide seamless connectivity between NH-19 and the Varanasi Ring Road, significantly decongesting the city’s road network and improving urban mobility. Designed for an operating speed of 80–100 km/h, it is expected to reduce the average travel time across the project influence area from approximately 60 minutes to 20 minutes, representing a reduction of nearly 67 per cent.

It will further reduce the travel time between NH-19 and Kashi Railway Station from approximately 50 minutes to about 25 minutes, resulting in a saving of about 25 minutes (nearly 50 per cent).

National Investment Policy for Urea-2026

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved the proposal from the Department of Fertilizers on the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the National Investment policy for Urea-2026 will have several benefits. The policy will encourage new investments in the Urea sector for setting up gas-based Urea manufacturing units in the country, he said.

This will help achieve the goal of self-sufficiency. Further, the key changes in comparison to NIP-2012 includes the separation of fixed and variable costs for greater transparency, introduction of a viable Return on Equity (RoE) band with a floor at 12 per cent and a ceiling at 16 per cent, and mitigation of foreign exchange risk through conversion of fixed cost into INR after four years based on prevailing exchange rates.

These measures are estimated to result in savings of over Rs 250 crore for each plant established under NIPU-2026 compared to NIP-2012, he added.

He further stated that setting up new Urea manufacturing units will be covered under the National Investment Policy for Urea-2026 for Atmanirbhar Bharat (NIPU-2026).

Notably, to attract New Investments in the Urea sector, a policy for investments in the Urea sector was finalised by the Department of Fertilizers for Revamp, Expansion, Revival/Brownfield and Greenfield projects in 2012. Under New Investment Policy (NIP) – 2012, total 6 new Urea units have been set up which includes 4 urea units set up through Joint Venture Companies (JVC) of nominated PSUs and 2 urea units set up by the private companies. The period for new investment under NIP-2012 expired by October-2019.

At present, there are 33 operational Urea manufacturing units with total Reassessed/installed capacity of 269.42 LMT. There is a need to increase the indigenous production of Urea. There is a gap in the indigenous production and demand of urea in the country which is filled by the import of urea.

Department of Fertilizers has received various proposals for setting up of Urea units. Hence, a National Investment Policy for Urea is necessary, he explained.

The Union Cabinet has also approved two multitracking projects covering four districts across Odisha and Jharkhand, increasing the existing network of Indian Railways by about 145 km.

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS)