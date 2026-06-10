ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase 2A From Koteshwar Road To Airport Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a standing ovation from the Union Ministers during a Cabinet meeting in New Delhi. ( X@BJP4India )

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved Phase 2(A) of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project with corridor for a length of 6.032 Km with 5 stations (4 Elevated and 1 underground).

Briefing the media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed on operationalisation of Phase 2(A), Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar will have 77.63 Km of active Metro Rail Network. The names of stations in the Phase 2(A) Corridor are- Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar and Airport. The total completion cost including IDC (Interest during Construction) for the project will be Rs 2,169.04 crore.

The Phase 2(A) of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project is set to be a transformative development for the city. It promises to deliver enhanced connectivity, reduced traffic congestion, environmental benefits, economic growth, and improved quality of life. By addressing key urban challenges and providing a foundation for future expansion, Phase 2(A) will play a crucial role in shaping the city's development trajectory and sustainability.

The Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A will generate employment of around 2,000persons during the peak period of construction activity and 500 persons are likely to work during Operation & Maintenance of the system.

Benefits of Growth

The Phase 2(A) of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project represents a significant advancement in the city’s infrastructure development. Phase 2(A) acts as a major expansion of the Metro Rail Network in the city.

Enhanced Connectivity

The Ahmedabad Metro Project envisages the development of around 6.032 km of new metro corridor, aimed at substantially enhancing public transportation by providing seamless connectivity to the airport and linking key residential and commercial areas that presently lack efficient transit access. This phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones, including residential and commercial hubs with existing Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar corridor. Further, likelihood of sports facilities also being developed in the vicinity for the World Police Games 2029 and Commonwealth Games 2030.

By bridging these vital areas with the metro network, Phase 2(A) will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity, tourism, and ease urban mobility for both residents and visitors, Vaishnaw said.