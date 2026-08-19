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Cabinet Approves 4 Railway Projects Worth Rs 9,450 Crore, Upgradation Of Bihar Section Of National Highway

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw at a Cabinet briefing, in New Delhi, Wednesday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved five multiple projects, including four of Railways worth Rs 9,450 crore.

Briefing the media, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the four railway projects are Kharagpur – Bhadrak (Ranital) 4th Line – 173 km (West Bengal and Odisha); Bhadrak – Haridaspur 4th Line – 75 km (Odisha); Gummidipundi – Gudur 3rd and 4th Line – 90 km (Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu); and Cuttack – Paradeep (Badabandha) 3rd and 4th Line - 72 km (Odisha).

He said once these projects get completed, these will enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for the Railways.

The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.

The four projects covering eight districts across the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 410 kms. The proposed multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately 6,448 villages, which have a population of about 60 lakh, he said.