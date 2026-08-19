Cabinet Approves 4 Railway Projects Worth Rs 9,450 Crore, Upgradation Of Bihar Section Of National Highway
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the proposed multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately 6,448 villages, which have a population of about 60 lakh.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved five multiple projects, including four of Railways worth Rs 9,450 crore.
Briefing the media, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the four railway projects are Kharagpur – Bhadrak (Ranital) 4th Line – 173 km (West Bengal and Odisha); Bhadrak – Haridaspur 4th Line – 75 km (Odisha); Gummidipundi – Gudur 3rd and 4th Line – 90 km (Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu); and Cuttack – Paradeep (Badabandha) 3rd and 4th Line - 72 km (Odisha).
He said once these projects get completed, these will enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for the Railways.
The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.
The four projects covering eight districts across the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 410 kms. The proposed multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately 6,448 villages, which have a population of about 60 lakh, he said.
The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhitarkanika National Park, Maa Bhadrakali temple, Maa Dhamarai temple, Panchalingeswar Temple, Talsari–Udaypur and Chandipur Beach, Pulicat Lake, Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, Lord Veeraraghava Perumal Temple, Gada Kujanga Jagannath Temple, Sarala Temple, Dhabaleswar Temple, and Lalitgiri (a Buddhist site), the Union Minister said.
The proposed projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, iron ore, cement, iron and steel, container, automobile, and foodgrains. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 76 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). Being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, the Railways will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (~13 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (~65 crore kg), which is equivalent to plantation of 2.60 crore trees, Vaishnaw said.
In the fifth project, the Cabinet committee cleared upgradation of the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa Section of National Highway-22 to 4-Lane Standard in Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at total capital cost of Rs 3,590.73 crore with a total length of 82.578 km.
The proposed project holds strategic and economic relevance due to its integration with Bihar’s expanding National Highway network. It acts as a key feeder corridor connecting the India–Nepal border at Sonbarsa with economic centres like Muzaffarpur at National Highway-27 (East–West Corridor). The project will reduce congestion in densely populated areas of Muzaffarpur, Muksudpur, Runni Saidpur, Thumma, Dumra, Bhutahi, and Sonbarsa, the minister added.
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