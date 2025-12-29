ETV Bharat / bharat

Cab Strike Cripples Daily Commute In Metros; Drivers Protest Low Fares, Commuters Bear The Brunt

The strike once again brought into focus the growing tension between app-based cab companies, drivers who depend on them for their livelihoods, and commuters who rely on these services for daily travel. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Residents of major metropolitan cities faced long waits, repeated cancellations, and sharply reduced availability of app-based cabs on Tuesday as drivers associated with aggregators such as Uber, Ola and Rapido went on strike, protesting what they described as unsustainably low fares and the alleged non-implementation of government-mandated pricing norms. The impact was felt most during peak office hours, with passengers stranded at airports, railway stations and key office hubs across cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The strike once again brought into focus the growing tension between app-based cab companies, drivers who depend on them for their livelihoods, and commuters who rely on these services for daily travel. While drivers argue that falling per-kilometre rates and high commissions make it impossible to earn a dignified living, passengers complain of rising fares, cancellations and unreliable service.

“Auto and cab drivers are the biggest victims in the current system,” said a driver participating in the strike. “We are living in a free society and a free market. Everyone has the right to ask for fair wages. Why are cab drivers forced to accept low fares? If a driver is charging more, passengers are free to take another auto or cab. We are private transport, not bonded labour.”

He questioned the logic of government-mandated fare caps in a demand-driven market. “When demand is high, drivers lose out because fares are fixed. Even people who support free markets get angry when drivers ask for extra money during peak hours. Why is it considered unfair only when drivers demand more?” he asked.

Long Waits, Repeated Cancellations

For commuters, however, the strike translated into missed meetings, delayed flights and mounting frustration. Anand Gopi, a 32-year-old professional from Bengaluru, experienced the disruption firsthand after arriving in Delhi last week. “I reached Delhi railway station and tried to book an Uber to Noida Sector 27. I waited almost 25 minutes,” he said.

“First, no one accepted the ride. Then I booked a premium cab. That driver accepted and then cancelled. Finally, when a driver came, he argued that the fare he would get was only around ₹12 per km. As a passenger, you are stuck in between; you need to reach somewhere, but there is no certainty,” Gopi told ETV Bharat.

Similar experiences were reported across the National Capital Region (NCR). Shiv Verma, who works in Delhi and lives in Ghaziabad, said booking a cab on Friday evening had turned into an ordeal. “I booked a cab from my home to go from Noida Sector 72 to Sahibabad. The fare shown was ₹272. Even after paying that much, I got a cab only after 22 minutes because drivers kept cancelling,” he said.

“I had an important meeting and still arrived late. When I asked the driver why this was happening, he said many drivers were on strike because companies are paying very little. For a 16–17 km ride, he said he would get only around ₹200,” Verma added.

At airports and railway stations, passengers were seen waiting with luggage for extended periods, while others turned to autos, buses or metro services as a fallback. Several commuters said surge pricing on the limited number of available cabs further added to their woes.

Drivers Say Earnings No Longer Viable

Drivers on strike insist that their protest is not against passengers but against aggregator companies and the current pricing model. Sohan, who drives for Uber and said he participates in the strike while driving only in the evenings, explained the economics from a driver’s perspective.

“I am getting only ₹12–13 per km from the company,” he said. “The government has mandated fares of around ₹20 per km, but we are not getting that. On top of this, we have to pay ₹81 daily to the company if our earnings cross ₹1,000. Almost ₹100 goes into mobile recharge and other expenses. After fuel and maintenance, what is left?”