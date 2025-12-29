Cab Strike Cripples Daily Commute In Metros; Drivers Protest Low Fares, Commuters Bear The Brunt
App-based cab strikes over low fares disrupted commuting across major metros, leaving passengers stranded while drivers demanded fair pay and transparent pricing.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Residents of major metropolitan cities faced long waits, repeated cancellations, and sharply reduced availability of app-based cabs on Tuesday as drivers associated with aggregators such as Uber, Ola and Rapido went on strike, protesting what they described as unsustainably low fares and the alleged non-implementation of government-mandated pricing norms. The impact was felt most during peak office hours, with passengers stranded at airports, railway stations and key office hubs across cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.
The strike once again brought into focus the growing tension between app-based cab companies, drivers who depend on them for their livelihoods, and commuters who rely on these services for daily travel. While drivers argue that falling per-kilometre rates and high commissions make it impossible to earn a dignified living, passengers complain of rising fares, cancellations and unreliable service.
“Auto and cab drivers are the biggest victims in the current system,” said a driver participating in the strike. “We are living in a free society and a free market. Everyone has the right to ask for fair wages. Why are cab drivers forced to accept low fares? If a driver is charging more, passengers are free to take another auto or cab. We are private transport, not bonded labour.”
He questioned the logic of government-mandated fare caps in a demand-driven market. “When demand is high, drivers lose out because fares are fixed. Even people who support free markets get angry when drivers ask for extra money during peak hours. Why is it considered unfair only when drivers demand more?” he asked.
Long Waits, Repeated Cancellations
For commuters, however, the strike translated into missed meetings, delayed flights and mounting frustration. Anand Gopi, a 32-year-old professional from Bengaluru, experienced the disruption firsthand after arriving in Delhi last week. “I reached Delhi railway station and tried to book an Uber to Noida Sector 27. I waited almost 25 minutes,” he said.
“First, no one accepted the ride. Then I booked a premium cab. That driver accepted and then cancelled. Finally, when a driver came, he argued that the fare he would get was only around ₹12 per km. As a passenger, you are stuck in between; you need to reach somewhere, but there is no certainty,” Gopi told ETV Bharat.
Similar experiences were reported across the National Capital Region (NCR). Shiv Verma, who works in Delhi and lives in Ghaziabad, said booking a cab on Friday evening had turned into an ordeal. “I booked a cab from my home to go from Noida Sector 72 to Sahibabad. The fare shown was ₹272. Even after paying that much, I got a cab only after 22 minutes because drivers kept cancelling,” he said.
“I had an important meeting and still arrived late. When I asked the driver why this was happening, he said many drivers were on strike because companies are paying very little. For a 16–17 km ride, he said he would get only around ₹200,” Verma added.
At airports and railway stations, passengers were seen waiting with luggage for extended periods, while others turned to autos, buses or metro services as a fallback. Several commuters said surge pricing on the limited number of available cabs further added to their woes.
Drivers Say Earnings No Longer Viable
Drivers on strike insist that their protest is not against passengers but against aggregator companies and the current pricing model. Sohan, who drives for Uber and said he participates in the strike while driving only in the evenings, explained the economics from a driver’s perspective.
“I am getting only ₹12–13 per km from the company,” he said. “The government has mandated fares of around ₹20 per km, but we are not getting that. On top of this, we have to pay ₹81 daily to the company if our earnings cross ₹1,000. Almost ₹100 goes into mobile recharge and other expenses. After fuel and maintenance, what is left?”
Another driver, who migrated from Bihar to Delhi to work with Uber, said the reality was far removed from what he had been promised. “When I joined, I was told I would earn good money. Now I am getting only ₹6–8 per km in many cases. How do you survive in a city like Delhi with this?” he asked.
Many drivers also complained about high commissions, incentives that are difficult to achieve, and penalties linked to cancellations or low acceptance rates. They argue that while companies continue to advertise low fares to attract customers, the financial burden is shifted almost entirely onto drivers.
Caught between Survival And Protest
Not all drivers, however, can afford to remain on strike indefinitely. Amar, another cab driver, said he had received assurances from his company about a possible fare hike, but nothing had materialised yet. “I got a letter saying prices will be increased, but till now nothing has happened,” he said.
“I was on strike too, but till when can I sit at home? I have to earn something, even if it is less, to bring food for my kids. Many drivers are in this dilemma, protest or survival,” Amar added, highlighting the precarious nature of gig work.
Companies Silent, Commuters Frustrated
Queries sent by ETV Bharat to Uber and Rapido seeking their response to drivers’ allegations and demands were awaited till the time of going to press. In the absence of official statements, uncertainty continues over how long the disruption will last and whether any immediate resolution is in sight.
Commuters, meanwhile, say they feel trapped between rising fares on paper and poor service on the ground. “We are paying more, but we are not getting reliability,” said a Delhi-based IT professional who did not wish to be named. “At the same time, you can see drivers are clearly angry and stressed. The system is broken.”
Bharat Taxi: A Cooperative Alternative?
Amid the ongoing strike, some drivers and commuters have begun looking towards an upcoming alternative, Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative taxi service, which is set to be launched by the Centre in Delhi on January 1. Officials involved in the rollout say all preparations have been completed.
The Bharat Taxi app will be operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited and is being pitched as a driver-owned, zero-commission platform. Unlike existing aggregators, the cooperative model aims to allow drivers to retain up to 80 per cent of the fare directly, significantly improving their take-home income.
The service will offer cars, auto-rickshaws and bikes, and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. Users will be able to register using their mobile numbers, enter pick-up and drop-off locations, choose a ride option and track vehicles in real time. Key features include a transparent fare structure, multilingual interface, real-time tracking and 24x7 customer support.
Safety has also been emphasised. The app will be integrated with Delhi Police and other agencies, ensure verified driver onboarding, and allow users to share ride details with trusted contacts. Provisions have been made to address common complaints, such as drivers refusing rides or cancelling bookings. Importantly, the platform aims to curb uncontrolled surge pricing during peak demand.
For many drivers, the cooperative model represents hope. “If this really works without commission and with fair fares, many of us will shift,” said a striking driver. Commuters, too, are cautiously optimistic that Bharat Taxi could bring some stability to fares and availability.
As the strike continues to disrupt daily life in India’s metros, the standoff underscores deeper questions about gig economy regulations, fair pricing and the sustainability of app-based mobility. Whether through negotiations with existing aggregators or the emergence of alternatives like Bharat Taxi, both drivers and passengers are looking for a solution that balances affordability with the dignity of labour.