CA Inter Paper 5 Postponed In View Of Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Polls, Madurai MP Thanks ICAI

ICAI has also clarified that admit cards already issued to the candidates will remain valid and there is no need to download fresh admit cards for the rescheduled exam. All other exams in the CA Intermediate will remain unchanged, it added.

The exam, initially slated for January 15, has now been rescheduled to January 19 "due to general election of Municipal Corporations in the state of Maharashtra", stated a notification issued by ICAI on December 27. The Paper 5, Auditing and Ethics, has been rescheduled to January 19 and it will be held from 2 to 5 pm. Candidates appearing for the exam have been asked to note the change and plan their preparations accordingly, it said.

The move comes over a week after Madurai MP and CPI(M) leader Su Venkatesan had urged ICAI to reschedule the CA Inter exams as it clashes with Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu. The MP had sought for rescheduling four exams but the ICAI has rescheduled only one exam, citing Maharashtra municipal corporation elections.

Thanking ICAI for rescheduling one exam, Venkatesan said "By stating a different reason for the change, let them find comfort and accept it".

In his letter dated December 19, the MP urged the ICAI president to reschedule exams on January 15, 16, 17 and 19 to facilitate candidates from Tamil Nadu. He wrote, "Pongal is a major festival of the Tamil people, celebrated to mark the harvest season and to express gratitude to the Sun, Mother Nature and farm animals. It is a multi-day celebration and the government of Tamil Nadu has declared holidays from January 15 to 17 in observance of Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day and Farmers' Day. However, the examinations have been scheduled on all three of these days, which is likely to cause significant hardships to candidates appearing for the examination. Moreover, the scheduling may also hurt the sentiments of the Tamil people, for whom the festival holds deep cultural significance."

Last year too, he had raised the same issue following which, the exams were rescheduled. In his letter he thus requested the officials "to take into account important regional festivals across the country while preparing examination schedules in future".