Ujjain’s Takiya Masjid Demolition: SC Refuses To Interfere With MP High Court Decision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with the decision of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which upheld the demolition of the 200-year-old Takiya Masjid in Ujjain.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The high court refused a plea challenging the action of the state government and sought a direction for the reconstruction of the mosque. The apex court made it clear to the petitioners' counsel that it did not find any reason to interfere with the decision of the high court.

During the hearing, senior advocate MR Shamshad, appearing for the petitioners, pressed that this is a case, which warrants immediate intervention. He submitted before the bench that the mosque was pulled down for the expansion of the parking facility for the adjoining Mahakaleshwar Temple.

It was argued before the bench that the mosque was a duly notified Waqf property since 1985. Shamshad said the mosque had continued to function as a place of worship until its demolition.

The bench indicated to the counsel that it is not keen to entertain the plea and the appellants can pursue remedies available under law, including compensation.