VP CP Radhkrishnan Launches Ramoji Excellence Awards, Says Media Should Educate Audience On Truth In AI, Misinformation Era

Hyderabad: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan paid rich tributes at the inaugural edition of Ramoji Excellence Awards at a grand event in Ramoji Film City, celebrating the 89th birth anniversary of Sri Ramoji Rao, on Sunday.

Delivering the keynote address, Radhakrishnan also insisted on the crucial role the media has to play in serving truth to the audience in the age of misinformation and information overload.

He noted that Sri Ramoji Rao has inculcated the values of team spirit, which is foundational in the family and also with every institution he has built.

"Ramoji Rao is a great personality, a man who started his career from a remote village, like most of us here.., he has created a kingdom," the Vice President said.

"Ramoji Rao garu transformed ideas into institutions and dreams into enduring reality. He is not just a pioneer in media and communication but a nation builder who believed in the power of information, creativity and enterprise to save society. His work redefined the landscape of Indian journalism, entertainment and entrepreneurship. His commitment to truth and excellence continues to inspire generations across the entire nation," the Vice President said.

According to Radhakrishnan, the launching of Ramoji Excellence Awards is a fitting tribute to Sri Ramoji Rao's remarkable legacy.

"Through these Awards, we see the same spirit and commitment honouring individuals and institutions who embody excellence, who inspire others and who make a positive difference in society. Unless you inspire somebody, success is not yours. Ramoji Rao took care of the society, and that is the real success story of the society," he said.

He recalled how Ramoji Rao has contributed to society beyond the borders of Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), quoting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The Vice President explained how an enterprise can serve a higher purpose, creating jobs, nursing talent and empowering millions. He added that institutions are not merely built with capital and infrastructure but with values, dedication and excellence.