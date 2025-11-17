VP CP Radhkrishnan Launches Ramoji Excellence Awards, Says Media Should Educate Audience On Truth In AI, Misinformation Era
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said the launching of Ramoji Excellence Awards is a fitting tribute to Sri Ramoji Rao's remarkable legacy
Published : November 17, 2025 at 12:20 AM IST|
Updated : November 17, 2025 at 12:31 AM IST
Hyderabad: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan paid rich tributes at the inaugural edition of Ramoji Excellence Awards at a grand event in Ramoji Film City, celebrating the 89th birth anniversary of Sri Ramoji Rao, on Sunday.
Delivering the keynote address, Radhakrishnan also insisted on the crucial role the media has to play in serving truth to the audience in the age of misinformation and information overload.
He noted that Sri Ramoji Rao has inculcated the values of team spirit, which is foundational in the family and also with every institution he has built.
"Ramoji Rao is a great personality, a man who started his career from a remote village, like most of us here.., he has created a kingdom," the Vice President said.
Hon’ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan graced the inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, Telangana, as the Chief Guest today.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 16, 2025
He paid heartfelt tributes to Shri Ramoji Rao, describing him as a visionary nation-builder who transformed… pic.twitter.com/TB8l9RiDqm
"Ramoji Rao garu transformed ideas into institutions and dreams into enduring reality. He is not just a pioneer in media and communication but a nation builder who believed in the power of information, creativity and enterprise to save society. His work redefined the landscape of Indian journalism, entertainment and entrepreneurship. His commitment to truth and excellence continues to inspire generations across the entire nation," the Vice President said.
According to Radhakrishnan, the launching of Ramoji Excellence Awards is a fitting tribute to Sri Ramoji Rao's remarkable legacy.
"Through these Awards, we see the same spirit and commitment honouring individuals and institutions who embody excellence, who inspire others and who make a positive difference in society. Unless you inspire somebody, success is not yours. Ramoji Rao took care of the society, and that is the real success story of the society," he said.
He recalled how Ramoji Rao has contributed to society beyond the borders of Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), quoting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
The Vice President explained how an enterprise can serve a higher purpose, creating jobs, nursing talent and empowering millions. He added that institutions are not merely built with capital and infrastructure but with values, dedication and excellence.
He asserted that the country was standing at the forefront of a new global era, emerging as a knowledge-driven, innovation-led nation, with the combined strength of technology and youth energy.
"India is scripting a power story of transformation. (Telangana) Governor Jishnu Dev Varma told me how one can walk into the Film City with a script and walk away with the first print. That means how much hard work (Sri) Ramoji (Rao) had put into creating this institution," he wondered.
Informed citizenry is the foundation of democracy, he said, adding that more transparency will lead to better governance, which means more beneficial to the citizens. He urged the media to ensure authenticity and credibility through their source of news and information.
The Vice President expressed his worry on how misinformation spreads fast and urged everyone to use modern technology for the betterment of society.
"The truth, objectivity and fairness should be the mainstay of the media houses as the country moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.
Radhakrishnan appealed to the media houses to become partners in nation-building, highlighting the stories of innovation, startups, and women empowerment.
"Today, with the advancement in science, especially in the field of Artificial Intelligence, it is becoming difficult to find the difference between real and fake news. The media has a more responsible role now. We need to protect the innocent viewers and educate them about the truth," the Vice President said.
"The media also has a big role to play to make the country drugs-free," he said. He warned that drug habit has been spreading from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
"We all have to fight against it. We have to make an awareness that no to drugs. That is the movement I am thinking of starting. I am thinking it should be a people's moment. Everybody should participate in it, cutting across language, cast, creed or religion, or political affiliation," he quipped.
Citing Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Radhakrishnan welcomed Reddy's comments that the Vice President should help Telangana and Andhra Pradesh the way former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu did. The Vice President was confident that the disputes between the two sides would be resolved, as they were simply like between siblings in a family.
He also described Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy as "Guru and 'Shishya".
