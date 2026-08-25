ETV Bharat / bharat

C-DOT Unveils 14 Products As India Pushes For Quantum-Secure Future

New Delhi: India will need to accelerate its transition to quantum-secure technologies as the rapid advancement of quantum computing could eventually render existing encryption systems vulnerable, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) CEO Rajkumar Upadhyay said on Tuesday, following the launch of 14 quantum products by the state-run telecom research and development organisation.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of C-DOT's 43rd Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi, Upadhyay said the new products will help organisations move from conventional encryption systems towards quantum-secure communication technologies, particularly as critical sectors prepare for a government-mandated migration.

"At present, banking transactions, secure websites and several critical systems rely on encryption to protect information. However, with the emergence of quantum computers and their exponentially higher computing power, existing encryption algorithms could potentially be broken," he said.

This, he said, has created the need for a new architecture for protecting sensitive information. "We therefore need a new way of protecting information, which is where quantum communication comes in. The 14 products launched today are designed to help organisations transition from conventional encryption to quantum-secure systems," Upadhyay added.

The push comes as the government has laid down a roadmap for migrating critical infrastructure towards quantum-safe technologies. Upadhyay said critical sectors have been asked to transition to quantum-secure systems by 2029, while the broader national migration is expected to be completed by 2033.

"The Government of India has already issued Quantum Migration Guidelines. If organisations do not migrate, they could face the risk of their information being compromised," he said.

Upadhyay said the newly launched products are not limited to research or laboratory use and have already begun finding commercial adoption. "These products are production-grade technologies, not laboratory prototypes. We have already generated more than $1 million in revenue from them," he said.

While the revenue figure remains modest compared with the scale of the product portfolio, he said it demonstrates that quantum technologies are beginning to move beyond experimentation. "It is a small figure considering the number of products, but it demonstrates that the technologies are already being adopted commercially. As the guidelines gain traction, demand is expected to increase," Upadhyay added.

The development of indigenous quantum technologies could also reduce India's dependence on imported equipment for securing critical networks and sensitive information, he said. "Developing these technologies indigenously will help India reduce its dependence on imports and enable the country to protect its critical information and systems using its own equipment," he added.

Despite growing global concern over the potential impact of quantum computing on existing cryptographic systems, awareness among organisations remains limited, Upadhyay said. "Awareness about quantum technology is certainly low at present, but is now increasing. With the Quantum Migration Guidelines in place, there is a clear mandate to migrate," he said.

The guidelines have been circulated to regulators, including the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), National Stock Exchange (NSE), International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which are expected to communicate the need for quantum migration to the sectors under their supervision.