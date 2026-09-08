C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram Surveys Expanded Ghepan Glacial Lake In Lahaul-Spiti
Preparations are afoot to install an early warning system at the lake that has expanded 176%.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Kullu: A team of experts has started carrying out a detailed survey of Ghepan Lake in Lahaul-Spiti after its expansion by approximately 176 per cent. A team from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Thiruvananthapuram, is studying the lake and its surrounding area. It has collected soil and water samples and will remain on site till September 13 to assess the lake's condition. The team comprising five scientists has measured the lake's expanded area.
The primary objective of the survey is to understand the lake's current status and the changes taking place within it. The soil and water samples collected are being used to study the current state of the area and various aspects related to the lake. The team has discovered the remains of a centuries-old glacial lake in the area along with the presence of vegetation.
Bhojpatra trees that are native to high altitudes were also found growing in the area. The information obtained during the exercise is considered crucial for further preparations and monitoring of the lake.
To ensure timely information about any movement or changes in the lake, preparations are underway to establish an early warning system. The Lahaul-Spiti administration proposes to establish this system through C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram. This will help monitor the lake's water level and potential changes and provide timely information to the administration in case of a potential threat.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Keylong, Kunika Akers said, "A team of experts is taking soil and water samples around the lake. It is examining these samples and gathering information about the future scenario. An early warning system will be installed here soon."
Anticipating the potential flood threat following the expansion of Ghepan Lake, the administration has intensified its preparations. Thirty-two residential areas along the Chandrabhaga River, from Sissu to the Sansari border in Pangi, have been identified and have been marked with highest flood level (HFL). Approximately 128 pillars are to be installed here to mark the areas where water may reach during a potential flood.
Ghepan is a glacial lake that has expanded rapidly in size over the recent years. According to a study by the Central Water Commission (CWC), its area is approximately 101.30 hectares, length 2.464 km and maximum width is approximately 625 metres. The lake is estimated to contain approximately 35.08 million cubic metres of water.
In the event of a breach, the water could flow through the Chandra River into the Chandrabhaga River and further into the Chenab River. This is expected to impact areas along the riverbanks of Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Jammu and Kashmir, and further into Pakistan.
The early warning system that is to be installed aims to provide early information about changes in the lake. Using sensors, satellites and weather data, water levels and potential danger can be monitored. Timely alerts will enable authorities in vulnerable areas to evacuate people and make other necessary preparations.
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