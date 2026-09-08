ETV Bharat / bharat

C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram Surveys Expanded Ghepan Glacial Lake In Lahaul-Spiti

Kullu: A team of experts has started carrying out a detailed survey of Ghepan Lake in Lahaul-Spiti after its expansion by approximately 176 per cent. A team from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Thiruvananthapuram, is studying the lake and its surrounding area. It has collected soil and water samples and will remain on site till September 13 to assess the lake's condition. The team comprising five scientists has measured the lake's expanded area.

The primary objective of the survey is to understand the lake's current status and the changes taking place within it. The soil and water samples collected are being used to study the current state of the area and various aspects related to the lake. The team has discovered the remains of a centuries-old glacial lake in the area along with the presence of vegetation.

Bhojpatra trees that are native to high altitudes were also found growing in the area. The information obtained during the exercise is considered crucial for further preparations and monitoring of the lake.

To ensure timely information about any movement or changes in the lake, preparations are underway to establish an early warning system. The Lahaul-Spiti administration proposes to establish this system through C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram. This will help monitor the lake's water level and potential changes and provide timely information to the administration in case of a potential threat.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Keylong, Kunika Akers said, "A team of experts is taking soil and water samples around the lake. It is examining these samples and gathering information about the future scenario. An early warning system will be installed here soon."