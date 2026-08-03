Bypoll Results: Vote Counting Underway In Bihar's Bankipur, Gujarat's Manjalpur And Madhya Pradesh's Datia
Counting of votes in three Assembly segments in Bihar, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh began at 8 AM. Results are expected later in the day.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 9:38 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid tight security arrangements, counting of votes for the by-elections in three assembly constituencies in Bihar's Bankipur, Gujarat's Manjalpur, and Madhya Pradesh's Datia began at 8 AM on Monday.
The voting for the constituencies took place on July 30. The Bankipur by-election saw a voter turnout of 34.30 per cent, a decrease of more than seven per cent from the 41.45 per cent recorded in the last assembly elections. On the other hand, the Manjalpur by-election recorded a voter turnout of 37.5 per cent. Among all three constituencies, Madhya Pradesh had the highest voter turnout, accounting for 71.44 per cent.
Bankipur bypoll
In Bankipur assembly segment, all eyes are on whether debutant Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj Party manages to wrest the seat from the BJP. The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who gave up the seat in April upon election to the Rajya Sabha.
A total of 26 candidates are in the fray this time. Nabin had won the assembly seat for the fifth consecutive time in November 2025, defeating nearest rival Rekha Gupta of the RJD by over 50,000 votes. The RJD again nominated Gupta for the by-election.
Prashant Kishor, a former poll strategist who launched the Jan Suraaj Party a few years ago, is contesting his first election, while the BJP, which has never lost the assembly segment since 1995 when it was known as Patna West, has fielded low-key youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha.
Manjalpur bypoll
The by-election to the Manjalpur assembly seat in Gujarat's Vadodara was necessitated after to the death of senior BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Yogesh Patel on June 2 following a prolonged illness.
The counting exercise commenced at 8 AM on Bhavan's School premises in the Makarpura area as per Election Commission guidelines, with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being taken up for counting under multi-layered security arrangements. The by-election witnessed a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.
The BJP fielded former Vadodara Municipal Corporation councillor Satish Govindbhai Patel, while the Congress nominated its Gujarat vice president and former minister Bhikhabhai Rabari. Polling was conducted at 260 polling stations across 62 locations and passed off peacefully without any untoward incident.
The constituency had recorded a voter turnout of 60.15 per cent in the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections. Yogesh Patel, an eight-term BJP legislator, represented the Raopura assembly constituency in Vadodara five times between 1990 and 2007 before shifting to the newly created Manjalpur seat after delimitation. He won the Manjalpur seat in 2012, 2017 and 2022, completing eight consecutive victories in the Gujarat assembly over a span of 36 years.
Datia bypoll
The counting of votes for the Datia assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh is also underway. The bypoll was necessitated after a Delhi court in April this year sentenced Bharti to three years' imprisonment in a cheating case, leading to the termination of his assembly membership.
The counting process began at 8 AM at the Polytechnic College under tight security, starting with postal ballots before moving on to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
A total of 21 tables, including 20 for counting of EVMs, were set up at the facility, an official said. The Congress fielded Ghanshyam Singh from the seat while the BJP nominated Ashutosh Tiwari. Nineteen other candidates also contested the bypoll. Bharti had defeated BJP leader and former state home minister Narottam Mishra by over 7,700 votes in the 2023 assembly elections.
In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, the BJP has 164 MLAs, the Congress 64 and the Bharat Adivasi Party one legislator. The outcome of the bypoll may not alter the stability of the BJP government in the state, but political observers believe it carries wider implications, coming against the backdrop of recent student protests and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister.
According to analysts, the closely watched result could significantly shape the political standing of both the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in the state ahead of the 2028 assembly elections. The Datia bypoll is also the first electoral test for newly appointed BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal.
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