ETV Bharat / bharat

Bypoll Results: Vote Counting Underway In Bihar's Bankipur, Gujarat's Manjalpur And Madhya Pradesh's Datia

New Delhi: Amid tight security arrangements, counting of votes for the by-elections in three assembly constituencies in Bihar's Bankipur, Gujarat's Manjalpur, and Madhya Pradesh's Datia began at 8 AM on Monday.

The voting for the constituencies took place on July 30. The Bankipur by-election saw a voter turnout of 34.30 per cent, a decrease of more than seven per cent from the 41.45 per cent recorded in the last assembly elections. On the other hand, the Manjalpur by-election recorded a voter turnout of 37.5 per cent. Among all three constituencies, Madhya Pradesh had the highest voter turnout, accounting for 71.44 per cent.

Bankipur bypoll

In Bankipur assembly segment, all eyes are on whether debutant Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj Party manages to wrest the seat from the BJP. The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who gave up the seat in April upon election to the Rajya Sabha.

A total of 26 candidates are in the fray this time. Nabin had won the assembly seat for the fifth consecutive time in November 2025, defeating nearest rival Rekha Gupta of the RJD by over 50,000 votes. The RJD again nominated Gupta for the by-election.

Prashant Kishor, a former poll strategist who launched the Jan Suraaj Party a few years ago, is contesting his first election, while the BJP, which has never lost the assembly segment since 1995 when it was known as Patna West, has fielded low-key youth wing leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha.

Manjalpur bypoll

The by-election to the Manjalpur assembly seat in Gujarat's Vadodara was necessitated after to the death of senior BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Yogesh Patel on June 2 following a prolonged illness.

The counting exercise commenced at 8 AM on Bhavan's School premises in the Makarpura area as per Election Commission guidelines, with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being taken up for counting under multi-layered security arrangements. The by-election witnessed a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress.