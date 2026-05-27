ETV Bharat / bharat

Byju's Founder Sentenced To Jail In Singapore, Says Order Is 'Procedural'

New Delhi: A Singapore court sentenced Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju's, to six months in jail for contempt of court over alleged non-compliance with disclosure orders, but the entrepreneur said the ruling was "procedural," denied wrongdoing and that he planned to appeal.

The ruling marks the most serious legal setback yet for the founder of Byju's, once one of India’s most valuable startups, which has been battling investor disputes, debt litigation and operational turmoil following a sharp post-pandemic downturn.

The court ordered Raveendran to surrender himself to authorities, pay legal costs of Singapore dollar 90,000 (USD 70,500) and produce documents relating to his ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a Singapore entity that held shares in an affiliated company.

It was not immediately clear whether Raveendran was in Singapore at the time of the order. His lawyers said they are contemplating an appeal against the decision and applying for a stay of the order.

The case was brought by a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, which invested in Byju's during a funding round as the company was grappling with layoffs and mounting financial pressure.

The contempt proceedings add to broader legal battles surrounding Byju's, including ongoing litigation in the United States where lenders are seeking to recover losses tied to a USD 1.2 billion term loan.

In a statement issued after the ruling, Raveendran said settlement discussions with lenders and investors, including GLAS Trust and QIA, were already nearing conclusion and described the latest legal action as an unnecessary escalation.

"The parties have also acknowledged that there has been no wrongdoing on my part or on the part of the other founders," he said.

He said the Singapore ruling was "a procedural contempt of court order" linked to disputes over document disclosure and "not a finding of fraud, dishonesty, or wrongdoing on the merits."

Raveendran added that he had chosen "resolution over confrontation" and said he intended to challenge what he described as a "false and one-sided narrative."