ETV Bharat / bharat

Bypoll Results 2025: Counting Of Votes In Eight Seats To Begin At 8 AM

New Delhi: Alongside Bihar, the counting of votes for the by-elections to Assembly constituencies in six states and a Union Territory will also begin at 8 AM on Friday under tight security arrangements, an official said on Thursday.

The bypolls were held in eight seats, including Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota, Rajasthan's Anta, Jharkhand's Ghatsila, Telangana's Jubilee Hills, Punjab's Tarn Taran, Mizoram's Dampa and Odisha's Nuapada on November 11.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, voter turnout was 79.4% in Nuapada, 50% in Budgam, 75.1% in Nagrota, 80.3% in Anta, 82.3% in Dampa, 74.6% in Ghatsila, 48.5% in Jubilee Hills and 61% in Tarn Taran.

"The counting centres will be monitored by the central observers appointed by the Election Commission. The EVMs have already been brought to the counting centres, where these were kept in stong rooms under strict surveillance. Adequate security arrangements have been made by the respective state police forces," an official of the Election Commission said.

The Budgam and Nagrota bypolls were necessitated by the resignation of Omar Abdullah and death of Devender Singh Rana respectively and Anta bye-election was held following disqualification of BJP's Kanwar Lal Meena. Bypolls in Ghatsila (ST), Jubilee Hills and Tarn Taran were held following deaths of Ramdas Soren, BRS's Maganti Gopinath and AAP's Kashmir Singh Sohal respectively. Dampa and Nuapada bypolls were in the wake of deaths of MNF's Lalrintluanga Saila and Rajendra Dholakia respectively.

Anta Constituency

A total of 2,28,264 candidates (1,16,783 men and 1,11,477 women) have sealed the fate of 15 candidates. Voting was conducted in 268 polling stations. The main fight was between Pramod Jain Bhaya, who contested as a Congress candidate and BJP's Morpal Suman. The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats of which, 118 members are from BJP, 66 from Congress, four from Bharat Adivasi Party, two from BSP and one from RJD.

Dampa Constituency

Polling was conducted across 41 booths. The seat witnessed a tough contest between ZPM candidate, singer and preacher Vanlalsailova and R Lalthangliana, MNF's senior vice-president. Congress vice-president John Rotluangliana and BJP's Lalhmingthanga are others in the fray.

Mamit Election Officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu said postal ballots will be counted first followed by votes cast in EVMs and there will be five rounds of counting. There will be one counting hall and nine counting tables, including one for postal ballots. The counting centre will be monitored by the Election Commission's central observer while the counting supervisor and two counting assistants will supervise the counting tables, Chawngthu said.

Jubilee Hills Constituency

Over 4.01 lakh people cast their votes on November 11 across 407 polling stations. Fifty eight candidates are in the fray. The seat saw a triangular contest between BJP's L Deepak Reddy, BRS's Sunita, widow of former sitting MLA Gopinath and Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, who enjoys the support of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.