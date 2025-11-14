Bypoll Results 2025: Counting Of Votes In Eight Seats To Begin At 8 AM
The Gazette Notification for bypolls in eight constituencies was issued on October 13 and the voting was held on November 11.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 6:01 AM IST
New Delhi: Alongside Bihar, the counting of votes for the by-elections to Assembly constituencies in six states and a Union Territory will also begin at 8 AM on Friday under tight security arrangements, an official said on Thursday.
The bypolls were held in eight seats, including Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota, Rajasthan's Anta, Jharkhand's Ghatsila, Telangana's Jubilee Hills, Punjab's Tarn Taran, Mizoram's Dampa and Odisha's Nuapada on November 11.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, voter turnout was 79.4% in Nuapada, 50% in Budgam, 75.1% in Nagrota, 80.3% in Anta, 82.3% in Dampa, 74.6% in Ghatsila, 48.5% in Jubilee Hills and 61% in Tarn Taran.
"The counting centres will be monitored by the central observers appointed by the Election Commission. The EVMs have already been brought to the counting centres, where these were kept in stong rooms under strict surveillance. Adequate security arrangements have been made by the respective state police forces," an official of the Election Commission said.
The Budgam and Nagrota bypolls were necessitated by the resignation of Omar Abdullah and death of Devender Singh Rana respectively and Anta bye-election was held following disqualification of BJP's Kanwar Lal Meena. Bypolls in Ghatsila (ST), Jubilee Hills and Tarn Taran were held following deaths of Ramdas Soren, BRS's Maganti Gopinath and AAP's Kashmir Singh Sohal respectively. Dampa and Nuapada bypolls were in the wake of deaths of MNF's Lalrintluanga Saila and Rajendra Dholakia respectively.
Anta Constituency
A total of 2,28,264 candidates (1,16,783 men and 1,11,477 women) have sealed the fate of 15 candidates. Voting was conducted in 268 polling stations. The main fight was between Pramod Jain Bhaya, who contested as a Congress candidate and BJP's Morpal Suman. The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats of which, 118 members are from BJP, 66 from Congress, four from Bharat Adivasi Party, two from BSP and one from RJD.
Dampa Constituency
Polling was conducted across 41 booths. The seat witnessed a tough contest between ZPM candidate, singer and preacher Vanlalsailova and R Lalthangliana, MNF's senior vice-president. Congress vice-president John Rotluangliana and BJP's Lalhmingthanga are others in the fray.
Mamit Election Officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu said postal ballots will be counted first followed by votes cast in EVMs and there will be five rounds of counting. There will be one counting hall and nine counting tables, including one for postal ballots. The counting centre will be monitored by the Election Commission's central observer while the counting supervisor and two counting assistants will supervise the counting tables, Chawngthu said.
Jubilee Hills Constituency
Over 4.01 lakh people cast their votes on November 11 across 407 polling stations. Fifty eight candidates are in the fray. The seat saw a triangular contest between BJP's L Deepak Reddy, BRS's Sunita, widow of former sitting MLA Gopinath and Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, who enjoys the support of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.
The Muslim voters, comprising around one lakh in this seat, is expected to play a decisive role in the bye-election.
Tarn Taran Constituency
A total of 1,92,838 voters (1,00,933 male, 91,897 female, and eight third-gender) cast their votes in 222 polling stations across 114 locations, of which 60 are urban and 162 rural, including four 'model' and three 'pink' polling booths. The bypolls witnessed a multi-cornered contest, mainly between AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu, a three-time MLA, Congress district unit chief Karanbir Singh Burj, BJP district unit president Harjit Singh Sandhu and independent candidate, Mandeep Singh, brother of Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, an accused in Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri's murder in 2022.
Budgam Constituency
Voting was held in 173 polling stations to decide the fate of 17 candidates. There are 1.26 lakh registered voters in this constituency. Key contestants are Aga Syed Mehmood of the ruling National Conference, PDP's Aga Muntazir, BJP's Syed Mohsin, Awami Ittehad Party's Nazir Ahmad Khan, Aam Aadmi Party's Deeba Khan, and independent candidate Muntazir Mohiuddin.
Nagrota Constituency
A total of 97,893 people cast their votes at 154 polling stations to decide the fate of 10 candidates. The seat saw a three-cornered contest between BJP, National Congress (NC) and Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP). Among contestants were Anil Sharma, a former sarpanch and BJP rebel, who contested as an Independent after failing to secure the party mandate, AAP's Joginder Singh, a lawyer, and five more Independents.
Nuapada Constituency
Voting was held in 311 polling booths and 47 'sensitive' booths. Among the 14 contestants were BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria, BJP’s Jay Dholakia, Congress's Ghasiram Majhi, and Ramakanta Hati of the Samajwadi Party.
Ghatsila Constituency
In Jharkhand's Ghatshila constituency, the fight is between Babulal Soren, son of former BJP Chief Minister Champai Soren, and Mahagathbandhan candidate Somesh Chandra Soren.
