By-Elections: Polling Underway For 8 Assembly Seats Across 7 States

New Delhi: Voting began for the high-stakes assembly bye-elections in eight Assembly constituencies across seven states on Tuesday, amid tight security arrangements.

The polling began at 7 am on the Budgam and Nagrota seats in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta seat in Rajasthan, Ghatasila seat in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills seat in Telangana, Tarn Taran seat in Punjab, Dampa seat in Mizoram and Nuapada seat in Odisha. Counting is scheduled on November 14.

For the first time, drone surveillance is deployed at all polling locations, for centralised aerial monitoring and real-time situation analysis. Web-casting is arranged at all polling stations for real-time monitoring. The campaigning for the by-election, which mirrored a general election, came to an end on Sunday.

Anta Constituency

Two hundred and sixty-eight polling stations have been set up across the constituency. A total of 2,28,264 voters, including 1,16,783 men, 1,11,477 women, are eligible to vote in the bypoll. The seat fell vacant after the disqualification of sitting MLA (BJP) Kanwar Lal Meena following a conviction in a criminal case.

A total of 15 candidates are in the fray. Former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya is contesting as Congress candidate while the BJP has fielded Morpal Suman. At present, the ruling BJP has 118 out of the 200 Assembly seats. Congress has 66, Bharat Adivasi Party four, BSP two and RLD has one.

Dampa Constituency

Voting for the Dampa assembly bypoll in Mizoram’s Mamit district began under tight security arrangements, officials said. Polling began at 7 am and will be conducted till 4 pm across 41 booths in the constituency, which shares borders with Bangladesh and Tripura. The ruling ZPM fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the main opposition MNF nominated its senior vice-president R Lalthangliana.

The Congress fielded party vice-president John Rotluangliana, while the BJP nominated Lalhmingthanga. The by-election was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo.

Jubilee Hills Constituency

Over 4.01 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, who will decide the electoral fortunes of 58 candidates. The contest is triangular among the ruling Congress, BJP and BRS. According to officials, 226 polling stations have been identified as "critical" out of the total 407 polling stations.

The bypoll is necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year. The BJP has fielded L Deepak Reddy, while Gopinath's widow Sunita is the BRS candidate. The ruling Congress candidate is Naveen Yadav, who enjoys the support of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

The bypoll has assumed significance with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy leading an intense campaign in the constituency for several days, unprecedented for a CM in a by-election. Not only the chief minister, but the ruling Congress deployed all ministers for the campaign.

Muslims, with an estimated population of one lakh in the constituency, would play a decisive role in the outcome of the bypoll. Polling would conclude at 6 PM.

Tarn Taran Constituency

Polling for the high-stakes Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll in Punjab began amid tight security arrangements. The polling began at 7 am and it will continue till 6 pm, said officials. The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

The bypoll is set to witness a multi-cornered contest, a crucial fight before the 2027 Assembly elections in the state. There are 15 candidates in the fray. The number of eligible voters is 1,92,838--1,00,933 male, 91,897 female, and eight third-gender--in the constituency.