ETV Bharat / bharat

Row Over Possibility Of Sharad Pawar-led NCP Joining NDA; MP Raut Warns Over Compromise On Core Ideology

Mumbai: A political row has erupted over the possible joining of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction led by Sharad Pawar in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

There is a buzz in the political corridors that the entry of NCP (SP) in the NDA would follow Pawar’s retirement from politics.

However, Pawar’s daughter and NCP (SP) MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule, has dismissed the possibility of retirement, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has warned that the compromise on core ideology could destroy its “legacy.”

Raut launched a sharp attack on the BJP for splitting the NCP, adding that Pawar’s entire political career has remained "dedicated to fighting against communal and regressive forces."

"After (former Maharashtra Chief Minister) late Yashwantrao Chavan, it was Pawar who kept the ideals of (Mahatma) Phule, Shahu (Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj), and (Dr BR) Ambedkar alive. Therefore, his successors, both within his family and his party, must remain mindful of these core principles," said Raut.

NCP-SP is likely to support the NDA over the issue of delimitation, with Sule stating that "there should be one formula for every state" in the exercise.

She added that women’s reservation must be implemented "during delimitation.”

The BJP is reportedly keen to secure the numbers needed to pass the proposed delimitation and women's reservation bills in Parliament.

Earlier, it was widely believed that as long as Pawar was at the helm in NCP (SP), there was no possibility of an alliance with the BJP. Leaders within the opposition alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra have expressed disbelief over the possibility of the NCP (SP) joining NDA and warned the party against compromising on ideology.

Raut has said that some individuals might "be in a rush to attain power, but setting aside one's core ideology for the sake of power is wrong and it would only dilute the ideological legacy of Sharad Pawar."

"I do not believe Sharad Pawar would ever take such a stance," quipped Raut.

Raut said that the discourse surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion that Pawar should take some rest after his health issues indicated their proximity should, however, be seen in the context of the split within the party engineered by the BJP.