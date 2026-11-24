Row Over Possibility Of Sharad Pawar-led NCP Joining NDA; MP Raut Warns Over Compromise On Core Ideology
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has dismissed the possibility of Sharad Pawar's retirement, while MP Sanjay Raut has taken on BJP for splitting the party.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST|
Updated : November 24, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Mumbai: A political row has erupted over the possible joining of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction led by Sharad Pawar in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
There is a buzz in the political corridors that the entry of NCP (SP) in the NDA would follow Pawar’s retirement from politics.
However, Pawar’s daughter and NCP (SP) MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule, has dismissed the possibility of retirement, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has warned that the compromise on core ideology could destroy its “legacy.”
Raut launched a sharp attack on the BJP for splitting the NCP, adding that Pawar’s entire political career has remained "dedicated to fighting against communal and regressive forces."
"After (former Maharashtra Chief Minister) late Yashwantrao Chavan, it was Pawar who kept the ideals of (Mahatma) Phule, Shahu (Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj), and (Dr BR) Ambedkar alive. Therefore, his successors, both within his family and his party, must remain mindful of these core principles," said Raut.
NCP-SP is likely to support the NDA over the issue of delimitation, with Sule stating that "there should be one formula for every state" in the exercise.
She added that women’s reservation must be implemented "during delimitation.”
The BJP is reportedly keen to secure the numbers needed to pass the proposed delimitation and women's reservation bills in Parliament.
Earlier, it was widely believed that as long as Pawar was at the helm in NCP (SP), there was no possibility of an alliance with the BJP. Leaders within the opposition alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra have expressed disbelief over the possibility of the NCP (SP) joining NDA and warned the party against compromising on ideology.
Raut has said that some individuals might "be in a rush to attain power, but setting aside one's core ideology for the sake of power is wrong and it would only dilute the ideological legacy of Sharad Pawar."
"I do not believe Sharad Pawar would ever take such a stance," quipped Raut.
Raut said that the discourse surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion that Pawar should take some rest after his health issues indicated their proximity should, however, be seen in the context of the split within the party engineered by the BJP.
He remarked that what Modi meant to Pawar was, "You should rest now. We have already split your party and forced you to stay at home."
Raut said that Pawar had once helped the BJP during a difficult period, yet the saffron party split the NCP and engineered a rift within his household.
"(Shiv Sena founder late) Balasaheb Thackeray had once saved Narendra Modi’s position as (Gujarat) Chief Minister and also assisted (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah during a challenging time. Despite this, the BJP went on to split the Shiv Sena,” he said.
When asked about the position taken by Sule regarding the issue of delimitation, he said that the parties must abide by the decisions of the 'INDIA' Bloc.
"Any decision on this matter will be made collectively by the alliance, and individual decisions are not an option. The consensus within the alliance is binding. How, then, could we possibly take a different stance?" he asked.
Meanwhile, Sule, while expressing her indignation over reports of Pawar’s retirement, asserted that, "It is the public which will decide who should retire. He still has five years left in his Rajya Sabha (term), so how could he possibly retire?"
Sule described reports of Pawar’s retirement as “outrageous.”
Responding to the reports about Pawar’s retirement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he will always “continue to engage in some form of positive work."
"We all wish that Sharad Pawar enjoys good health. He remains active even today. I have observed him closely; he consistently takes an interest in various projects and initiatives. Therefore, it is inappropriate to talk about his retirement.”
Pawar is a former Maharashtra Chief Minister and former Union Minister for Defence and Agriculture. He is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Parliament.
There was a vertical split in the NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, after his nephew late Ajit Pawar, joined the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government.
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