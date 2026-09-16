ETV Bharat / bharat

Buzz Around Bigger Organizational Role Within Congress For 'Practical Politician' Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: A buzz around a bigger organizational role for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is doing the rounds within the Congress circles after she started getting involved in the review of AICC secretaries.

According to party insiders, leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge usually conducted such reviews in the past. However, of late, Priyanka has joined Rahul to conduct several group discussions with over 100 AICC secretaries in order to review their work.

The consultations involved both the recent appointees as well as those who have been serving the organization for several years. Congress insiders said besides asking the secretaries about the work they do in their assigned states, Priyanka and Rahul sought the views of the AICC functionaries on the performance of their colleagues as well as seniors who are in charge of various states.

During the review, both Priyanka and Rahul sought the views of the functionaries on how to ensure regular flow of ground level feedback directly to the high command so that decision-making as well as fixing accountability becomes better. Following the review, scores of young leaders will be appointed as AICC secretaries soon to inject fresh energy into the organization and also reward those who have done good work over the past years, the Congress insiders said.

“Such reviews take place from time to time but of late a significant number of secretaries were called together. Our leaders interacted with them in groups of 10 and 12. Various issues related to strengthening the party were discussed. Several new faces are likely to get party role soon. It is always good if younger talent is inducted into the party,” AICC secretary in charge of Rajasthan Rutvik Makwana told ETV Bharat.

“Priyankaji has been our leader for a long time. She took keen interest in the review. It is up to the high command to decide a role for her,” he said. “Most of the discussions were around building organizational strength. Our views on the work of our colleagues were also sought,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

File photo of Priyanka Gandhi with her mother Sonia Gandhi (IANS)

The review of secretaries followed the sudden reshuffle of the AICC general secretaries on September 5 in which Sachin Pilot and Randeep Surjewala were given the charge of poll-bound Punjab and Gujarat respectively at Rahul and Priyanka's behest. In the same reshuffle, the high command shifted ex chief minister Bhupesh Bhagel from in-charge of Punjab to Assam and promoted AICC secretary Sirivella Prasad by making him in-charge of a big state like Maharashtra and AICC secretary PV Mohan as in-charge of Andhra pradesh.