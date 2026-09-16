Buzz Around Bigger Organizational Role Within Congress For 'Practical Politician' Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka has been active in interacting with AICC secretaries to revamp the party with her brother Rahul.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
New Delhi: A buzz around a bigger organizational role for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is doing the rounds within the Congress circles after she started getting involved in the review of AICC secretaries.
According to party insiders, leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge usually conducted such reviews in the past. However, of late, Priyanka has joined Rahul to conduct several group discussions with over 100 AICC secretaries in order to review their work.
The consultations involved both the recent appointees as well as those who have been serving the organization for several years. Congress insiders said besides asking the secretaries about the work they do in their assigned states, Priyanka and Rahul sought the views of the AICC functionaries on the performance of their colleagues as well as seniors who are in charge of various states.
During the review, both Priyanka and Rahul sought the views of the functionaries on how to ensure regular flow of ground level feedback directly to the high command so that decision-making as well as fixing accountability becomes better. Following the review, scores of young leaders will be appointed as AICC secretaries soon to inject fresh energy into the organization and also reward those who have done good work over the past years, the Congress insiders said.
“Such reviews take place from time to time but of late a significant number of secretaries were called together. Our leaders interacted with them in groups of 10 and 12. Various issues related to strengthening the party were discussed. Several new faces are likely to get party role soon. It is always good if younger talent is inducted into the party,” AICC secretary in charge of Rajasthan Rutvik Makwana told ETV Bharat.
“Priyankaji has been our leader for a long time. She took keen interest in the review. It is up to the high command to decide a role for her,” he said. “Most of the discussions were around building organizational strength. Our views on the work of our colleagues were also sought,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
The review of secretaries followed the sudden reshuffle of the AICC general secretaries on September 5 in which Sachin Pilot and Randeep Surjewala were given the charge of poll-bound Punjab and Gujarat respectively at Rahul and Priyanka's behest. In the same reshuffle, the high command shifted ex chief minister Bhupesh Bhagel from in-charge of Punjab to Assam and promoted AICC secretary Sirivella Prasad by making him in-charge of a big state like Maharashtra and AICC secretary PV Mohan as in-charge of Andhra pradesh.
The party also made Lok Sabha MP Sukhdeo Bhagat in-charge of Chhattisgarh as Pilot was shifted to Punjab. Before that AICC secretary Sanjay Dutt was promoted as in-charge of Haryana in recognition of his contribution to the party.
Besides the review of AICC secretaries, Priyanka also joined Rahul on Tuesday to interact with the Dr Manmohan Singh fellows who will study policies and politics under an All-India Professionals’ Congress initiative in the memory of the late former prime minister.
All this has given rise to the buzz around Priyanka, who has been playing the role of a strategist and troubleshooter from behind the scenes over the past years. She had been an AICC general secretary without any portfolio since 2022 when veteran Mallikarjun Kharge was elected Congress chief.
Before that, Priyanka was made AICC in-charge of half of Uttar Pradesh along with Jyotiraditya Scindia ahead of the 2019 general elections when Rahul headed the grand old party. Later, the 2022 Assembly election in the state was fought under her supervision.
Congress insiders said Priyanka played a major role in the Congress-Samajwadi party alliance in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and later in the 2014 general elections. She also screened candidates in the recent Assam assembly elections and has been actively involved in the nationwide Sangathan Srijan and 'Chhatron ki Goonj' campaigns.
“Priyanka Gandhi is a natural leader. She is a practical politician and a good orator. She has a very good sense of organization and has an eye for identifying talent. Earlier she built the local level organization in Rae Bareli and Amethi and later across the state during her stint as in charge of Uttar pradesh. She has a grasp of national and international issues. She must get a bigger role in the party. All the workers will welcome the move. But it is for the high command to decide the matter,” former AICC secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Rajesh Tiwari told ETV Bharat.
Also Read
Priyanka Gandhi’s Office Warns Against Her Deepfake Videos Asking People To Invest Money