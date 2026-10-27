ETV Bharat / bharat

Buxar MP Sudhakar Singh Seeks Privilege Notice Against Bihar Police Officials Over His Detention

Buxar MP Sudhakar Singh in a police bus after being taken into custody while going to attend a dharna of farmers in Nawada district on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Lok Sabha member from Buxar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sudhakar Singh has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take cognizance of his allegedly illegal detention by the police in Nawada and allow him to raise the question of his privilege in the House.

Sudhakar, who has often raised issues related to the public, has also appealed to Birla to refer to the Committee of Privileges for examination and action against the officers responsible for the breach of privilege. He claimed that the detention made him miss a train from Patna to Delhi, thereby depriving him from attending the meetings of the Parliamentary committees.

Buxar MP Sudhakar Singh under detention at Akbarpur police station in Nawada district of Bihar on Monday (ETV Bharat)

The incident occurred on Monday when Sudhakar and several other farmer leaders under the aegis of Joint Kisan Morcha (JKM) were on their way to participate in a dharna (sit-in protest) against acquisition of agricultural land in Madhuban area of Nawada district for the creation of a pond.

The protestors were stopped from marching towards the dharna site, were manhandled and dispersed. Several of them, including the Buxar MP, were taken into custody in Nawada town at around 1 PM. They were taken to the Akbarpur police station and kept under detention till 6:30 PM.

In the letter to Birla, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, the MP alleged that he was not served any FIR, arrest memo, order of detention, or written grounds of arrest, nor any cognizable offence committed by him was disclosed. The letter was written on Monday, but released in the public on Tuesday.

The MP claimed that his detention was in contravention to Articles 21 (No person shall be deprived of life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law) and 22 (No person who is arrested shall be detained in custody without being informed, as soon as may be, of the grounds for such arrest nor shall he be denied the right to consult, and to be defended by, a legal practitioner of his choice) of the Constitution.

Buxar MP Sudhakar Singh and other RJD leaders under detention at Akbarpur police station in Nawada district of Bihar. (ETV Bharat)

"In the circumstances, I most humbly request that you, Sir, may be graciously pleased to take immediate cognizance of my detention by the district authorities of Nawada, and call for an immediate report from the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Nawada, through the government of Bihar, under Rule 229, disclosing the grounds of detention, the legal provision invoked and the place of detention," Sudhakar has written to Birla.

Further in the missive, he has requested Birla to "grant consent under Rule 222 for raising the question of privilege in the House and, under Rule 227, refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges for examination and appropriate action against the officers responsible."