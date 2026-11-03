ETV Bharat / bharat

MP vs IPS | Sudhakar Singh Alleges Bihar STF DG Kundan Krishnan Of Having Illicit Wealth Of Rs 150 Crore; Krishnan Denies

Patna: Lok Sabha member from Buxar and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sudhakar Singh wrote to the top authorities and agencies in the country on Tuesday, alleging that Bihar Police’s special task force (STF) director general (DG) Kundan Krishnan, a 1994 batch IPS officer, has links with the land mafia and has accumulated illicit property worth around Rs 150 crore.

In the letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), and Lokpal Justice (retired) Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar, Sudhar has sought a thorough probe into the declared and undeclared assets, family property, and the sources of Kundan’s wealth.

"I have sent them all the supporting and relevant documents. He (Kundan) and his family have immovable assets worth around Rs 185 crore. His salary ever since he entered service could be pegged at Rs 5 crore, and his family’s property would be around Rs 30 crore. This leaves illicit wealth of around Rs 150 crore. The source of this property should be investigated," Sudhakar said.

File photo of Bihar STF DG Kundan Krishnan (ETV Bharat)

The Buxar MP asserted that Kundan "acquired immense property while serving as the senior superintendent of police (SSP) and at higher positions in Patna in nexus with the land mafia".

He demanded that the Bihar government should have Kundan’s assets probed by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) or the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU). The Buxar MP pointed out that he would have raised the issue before the Lokayukta in the state, had the position not been vacant.

"A raid should be conducted on Kundan and his family. If the chief minister keeps mum on this issue, it would be construed as his support for wrongdoings. I am also going to move the Patna High Court for the appointment of Lokayukta so that corruption cases could be presented before him. Once he is appointed, I will present the matter before him and seek a probe by his office," he added.

The MP gave details of Kundan’s property in various places in Patna, Nalanda, and other districts, as well as, Gurugram in Haryana along with their stated value, but pointed out that there was a huge difference between it and the actual market value.

He added that several plots are either not revealed in his annual immovable property returns (IPR), or were undervalued while being listed.

"There are several land plots bought by Kundan, his doctor wife Mallika Singh, and other family members in Patna where one Ritesh Ranjan Singh aka Bittu Singh has purchased the adjacent plots. Who is he? Is he a partner in any business, or does he have family or financial relations with Kundan? This should be investigated," Sudhakar said.

"Many properties at prime locations in the state capital and Patna district are listed in the name of Kundan’s wife Mallika Singh. Ritesh aka Bittu’s name also crops up in some of them as an adjacent buyer. A plot belonging to her has been given on lease to Bharti Infratel Limited. Its terms and conditions, income and whether it has been mentioned in the income tax returns should be revealed," he added.

Sudhakar asserted that Kundan and his wife possessed around Rs 8 crore of cash, gold, diamonds and other precious stones. He demanded a probe into their actual price, purchase, mode of payment and source of money.

Incidentally, Sudhakar’s missives to various authorities seeking a probe into Kundan’s assets follow a legal notice by the latter demanding an unconditional public apology for purportedly dragging his name into the alleged fake encounter of a mentally-disturbed social activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwari at Bilauti village in Bhojpur district on June 17 this year.