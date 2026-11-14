ETV Bharat / bharat

Shopkeeper Murdered Inside Uttarakhand Hospital; Authorities To Demolish Houses Of 7 Accused

Rudrapur: A shopkeeper was allegedly stabbed to death on Friday inside a hospital in Uttarakhand over business rivalry, forcing the authorities to issue notices to demolish the houses of seven accused involved in the case.

The notices were issued by the Municipal Corporation in Rudrapur to demolish seven houses after the murder of 36-year-old Nitesh Johari (alias Rajkumar) within the premises of the district hospital.

Nitesh ran a mobile shop in the Jagatpura Awas Vikas area, along with his brother, Dinesh Johari. The two parties were embroiled in a long-standing dispute over business competition.

On Friday morning, a fight erupted between the rival groups that left four people injured. When Nitesh arrived at the District Hospital in Rudrapur for medical treatment of an injured employee, he was attacked with knives and sustained severe injuries. Later, the shopkeeper succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The murder sparked outrage among family members who staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of all the accused and demolition of their houses. As the protesting family members refused to perform last rites, authorities issued demolition notices.

Meanwhile, the police acted swiftly in the case and, within 12 hours of the crime, apprehended the primary suspect, Vikas Kumar, in the Pulbhatta area, along with two others on Friday night. One of the accused sustained a gunshot wound during an encounter with the police.

On Saturday morning, a Municipal Corporation team, accompanied by a heavy number of police personnel, reached Jagatpura and pasted notices on houses of seven accused.

The administration has given 15 days' time for those occupying the houses to vacate the premises.

According to officials, the notices were issued as the houses have been built illegally on government land and will be demolished.