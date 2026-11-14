Shopkeeper Murdered Inside Uttarakhand Hospital; Authorities To Demolish Houses Of 7 Accused
A fight erupted between the rival groups that left four people injured and later the shopkeeper was stabbed to death inside the hospital.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Rudrapur: A shopkeeper was allegedly stabbed to death on Friday inside a hospital in Uttarakhand over business rivalry, forcing the authorities to issue notices to demolish the houses of seven accused involved in the case.
The notices were issued by the Municipal Corporation in Rudrapur to demolish seven houses after the murder of 36-year-old Nitesh Johari (alias Rajkumar) within the premises of the district hospital.
Nitesh ran a mobile shop in the Jagatpura Awas Vikas area, along with his brother, Dinesh Johari. The two parties were embroiled in a long-standing dispute over business competition.
On Friday morning, a fight erupted between the rival groups that left four people injured. When Nitesh arrived at the District Hospital in Rudrapur for medical treatment of an injured employee, he was attacked with knives and sustained severe injuries. Later, the shopkeeper succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
The murder sparked outrage among family members who staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of all the accused and demolition of their houses. As the protesting family members refused to perform last rites, authorities issued demolition notices.
Meanwhile, the police acted swiftly in the case and, within 12 hours of the crime, apprehended the primary suspect, Vikas Kumar, in the Pulbhatta area, along with two others on Friday night. One of the accused sustained a gunshot wound during an encounter with the police.
On Saturday morning, a Municipal Corporation team, accompanied by a heavy number of police personnel, reached Jagatpura and pasted notices on houses of seven accused.
The administration has given 15 days' time for those occupying the houses to vacate the premises.
According to officials, the notices were issued as the houses have been built illegally on government land and will be demolished.
Mayor Vikas Sharma and MLA Shiv Arora also arrived at the scene. After the action by municipal authorities, the brother of the deceased, Dinesh, said that the family was satisfied with the action by the administration and they would perform the last rites.
“We are satisfied with the action by the administration. The family will now proceed with Nitesh’s last rites.”
However, those residing in the houses have voiced their displeasure regarding the sudden action and have sought time to relocate to other accommodations. According to them, the sudden directive to vacate the premises will disrupt their lives and affect the education of their children.
Mayor Sharma vowed action in the case and said that the criminals will not be spared at any cost. “Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also assured financial assistance to the family of the deceased. We have followed the procedure of issuing notices prior to demolition in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines. Notices have been affixed at seven houses, and the tenants have been instructed to vacate the premises,” said the Mayor.
MLA Arora said that they stand by the victim's family. " Administrative action has been initiated in line with the assurances given by the Chief Minister. We will not spare the accused under any circumstances.”
SP (City) Pramod Kumar said the law and order will not be allowed to be compromised at any cost. “The situation at the site is currently normal. The police provided full support in the administrative action."
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