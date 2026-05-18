Punjab Businessman Dies By Suicide, Blames Relatives In Emotional Video Before Ending Life
Amit Kumar (42), a property dealer and grocery merchant, blamed his relatives for forcing him to take the extreme step.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Ludhiana: Police here in Punjab's industrial city registered a case after a businessman allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind videos in which he has accused his relatives of harassment and attempts to usurp the family business.
Deceased Amit Kumar (42), a property dealer and grocery merchant, allegedly jumped into the Sirhind canal from Neelon bridge. Police said that before his death, Kumar recorded videos, naming several people and accusing them of trying to grab the family business.
Samrala Police DSP Pritpal Singh Sandhu said, "On the basis of a complaint by Vivek Agarwal, brother of the deceased, and video evidence, a case was registered against the accused. We have taken videos into possession and sent them for forensic examination," said Sandhu.
Kumar had left home for the shop on May 15, but he did not reach there. After some time, two videos were received on the WhatsApp number of his brother from which the family learnt about his death, police said.
Following the incident, a team of police officials and divers started searching for him and fished out his body from the Sirhind canal in Gurthali village on Sunday.
In his dying note through the video, he said, "Today I am completely shaken from within. I am Amit Kumar. I could not bear the sorrow and tears in my elder brother's eyes. He is someone who cares for everyone."
He blamed his relatives for his distress and alleged that repeated taunts about his lack of contribution to the family business drove him to take the step.
In the video, he further said that he was being bullied despite their family having worked hard to build the business. Referring to the taunts by his relatives, he said, "If we said something and talk about our rights, we are being told what have you done? People know who has done what. We have never discriminated against our relatives."
Victim's brother Vivek Agarwal also corroborated that his relatives have been continuously trying to usurp their joint business. "Mental pressure was being put on Amit Kumar for a long time. Ignoring his 25-27 years of hard work, he was taunted and told 'What have you done?'. Amit was completely shattered from within," he said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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