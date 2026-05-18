ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab Businessman Dies By Suicide, Blames Relatives In Emotional Video Before Ending Life

Ludhiana: Police here in Punjab's industrial city registered a case after a businessman allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind videos in which he has accused his relatives of harassment and attempts to usurp the family business.

Deceased Amit Kumar (42), a property dealer and grocery merchant, allegedly jumped into the Sirhind canal from Neelon bridge. Police said that before his death, Kumar recorded videos, naming several people and accusing them of trying to grab the family business.

Samrala Police DSP Pritpal Singh Sandhu said, "On the basis of a complaint by Vivek Agarwal, brother of the deceased, and video evidence, a case was registered against the accused. We have taken videos into possession and sent them for forensic examination," said Sandhu.

Kumar had left home for the shop on May 15, but he did not reach there. After some time, two videos were received on the WhatsApp number of his brother from which the family learnt about his death, police said.

Following the incident, a team of police officials and divers started searching for him and fished out his body from the Sirhind canal in Gurthali village on Sunday.