Businesses Lost Rs 11,000 Crore Due To INDIA Bloc Rally: Chamber Of Trade And Industry
According to CTI, nearly 2.5 lakh shops out of the around 3 lakh shops located within a 5-km radius of Ramlila Maidan, remained closed.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The massive INDIA bloc rally held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday has caused significant economic losses to the city’s trade sector, according to Delhi's Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI). A detailed assessment by the CTI indicates that this one-day event resulted in a direct loss of Rs 11,000 crore to Delhi’s trade. The organisation noted that this disruption, occurring right on the threshold of Dhanteras and Diwali, has compounded the challenges faced by traders.
Losses To Traders: Rs 8,800 Crore
According to CTI's survey, there are approximately 3 lakh shops located within a 5-km radius of Ramlila Maidan, spanning key commercial hubs such as Kashmiri Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, and Karol Bagh. Of these, nearly 2.5 lakh shops remained closed, and business activity plummeted by up to 80 per cent.
This period is considered the busiest and most critical phase of the festive season. With 3-4 lakh customers — who travel daily from about 100 cities in the NCR region, including Sonipat, Panipat, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Meerut — unable to reach the markets due to the crowds, the commercial areas remained eerily quiet, resulting in a loss of Rs 8,800 crore for traders.
Transport & Logistics Disruption: Rs 1,500 Crore
The rally caused complete chaos in traffic across central Delhi. The transport system within a 10-km radius of Ramlila Maidan came to a total standstill. Thousands of trucks and tempos — carrying goods to and from 56 industrial areas across Delhi, including Narela, Bawana, Okhla, Mayapuri, and Mundka — became stranded at various locations.
With vehicular movement coming to a complete standstill on JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg, a situation akin to an undeclared lockdown emerged across Central Delhi. This resulted in a loss of Rs 1,500 crore to the logistics sector.
Hospitality & Tourism Losses: Rs 500 Crore
Over 2,000 establishments — including hotels, guest houses, restaurants, and dhabas — located in areas like Connaught Place, Paharganj, Karol Bagh, and Daryaganj, bore the brunt of this rally. A large number of hotel bookings were cancelled.
Furthermore, domestic and international tourists planning to visit historical landmarks like the Red Fort and Jama Masjid were unable to reach central Delhi due to the traffic disruptions, causing a loss of Rs 500 crore to this sector.
Impact On Daily Wagers: Rs 200 Crore
The most severe impact of this shutdown was felt by daily wage earners and the economically vulnerable. The livelihoods of approximately 2 million people — including market workers, loaders, auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers, street vendors, and porters — were completely disrupted for the day, resulting in a loss of Rs 200 crore to the informal sector.
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal clarified that allegations suggesting the traders involved in this rally are acting as agents for any political party are entirely baseless. He noted that prior to the rally, nearly 100 major market associations had appealed to the organisers to postpone it. "Delhi’s traders are not opposed to any political party; their sole objective is to protect and sustain their businesses," Goyal said.
The traders have now urged the government and relevant stakeholders to seriously consider providing compensation for these substantial losses.
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