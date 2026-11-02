ETV Bharat / bharat

Businesses Lost Rs 11,000 Crore Due To INDIA Bloc Rally: Chamber Of Trade And Industry

New Delhi: The massive INDIA bloc rally held at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday has caused significant economic losses to the city’s trade sector, according to Delhi's Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI). A detailed assessment by the CTI indicates that this one-day event resulted in a direct loss of Rs 11,000 crore to Delhi’s trade. The organisation noted that this disruption, occurring right on the threshold of Dhanteras and Diwali, has compounded the challenges faced by traders.

According to CTI's survey, there are approximately 3 lakh shops located within a 5-km radius of Ramlila Maidan, spanning key commercial hubs such as Kashmiri Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, and Karol Bagh. Of these, nearly 2.5 lakh shops remained closed, and business activity plummeted by up to 80 per cent.

This period is considered the busiest and most critical phase of the festive season. With 3-4 lakh customers — who travel daily from about 100 cities in the NCR region, including Sonipat, Panipat, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Meerut — unable to reach the markets due to the crowds, the commercial areas remained eerily quiet, resulting in a loss of Rs 8,800 crore for traders.

Transport & Logistics Disruption: Rs 1,500 Crore

The rally caused complete chaos in traffic across central Delhi. The transport system within a 10-km radius of Ramlila Maidan came to a total standstill. Thousands of trucks and tempos — carrying goods to and from 56 industrial areas across Delhi, including Narela, Bawana, Okhla, Mayapuri, and Mundka — became stranded at various locations.

With vehicular movement coming to a complete standstill on JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg, a situation akin to an undeclared lockdown emerged across Central Delhi. This resulted in a loss of Rs 1,500 crore to the logistics sector.

Hospitality & Tourism Losses: Rs 500 Crore