Five Killed As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls Into Ravine In Tehri Garhwal

Tehri Garhwal: At least five pilgrims were killed after a bus carrying them fell into a ravine in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district, officials said on Monday. The vehicle met with the accident shortly before reaching the Kunjapuri area, police said. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

"The bus (registration number UK07PA 1769) was carrying around 30-35 passengers when it skidded off the road and fell nearly 70 metres at Hindolakhal," police said.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) head Arpan Yaduvanshi dispatched five SDRF teams from Post Dhalwala, Post Koti Colony, and the SDRF Battalion Headquarters for the emergency response. Rescue efforts are still underway, and authorities fear the death toll may rise as more passengers are believed to be trapped. Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the crash.

In a separate incident, a man narrowly escaped after the car he was driving fell into a ditch in Mussoorie on Monday, officials said. The incident took place when the man allegedly lost control near the Palm Aryan Hotel, just before the Solitaire Hotel, around 8:45 AM, they said.