ETV Bharat / bharat

4 Persons Charred To Death, 10 Injured In Road Mishap In Gujarat

Fire tenders try to douse the fire that breaks out following an accident between two trucks on the Godhra-Ahmedabad National Highway. (File Photo) ( ANI )

Surendranagar: Four people died while 10 others sustained injuries in a tragic accident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday on the Chotila-Rajkot National Highway in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat. The mishap took place near Sangani village, when a private luxury bus collided with a tanker travelling ahead of it.

According to preliminary reports, a tyre burst ignited fire in the tanker, and the bus subsequently crashed into it and got engulfed in flames. The entire bus was reduced to ashes, and four people died on the spot.

After receiving news of the accident, Chotila Deputy Collector H.T. Makwana and his team immediately rushed to the scene, and the administration promptly called in firefighters, who successfully brought the blaze under control. In the incident, 10 people who sustained minor injuries were admitted to the Rajkot Civil Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of four of the deceased—who lost their lives due to severe burns—have been placed in the Referral Hospital for a post-mortem examination.