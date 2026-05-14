4 Persons Charred To Death, 10 Injured In Road Mishap In Gujarat
An accident took place near Sangani village in Gujarat when a private luxury bus collided with a tanker traveling ahead of it.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Surendranagar: Four people died while 10 others sustained injuries in a tragic accident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday on the Chotila-Rajkot National Highway in the Surendranagar district of Gujarat. The mishap took place near Sangani village, when a private luxury bus collided with a tanker travelling ahead of it.
According to preliminary reports, a tyre burst ignited fire in the tanker, and the bus subsequently crashed into it and got engulfed in flames. The entire bus was reduced to ashes, and four people died on the spot.
After receiving news of the accident, Chotila Deputy Collector H.T. Makwana and his team immediately rushed to the scene, and the administration promptly called in firefighters, who successfully brought the blaze under control. In the incident, 10 people who sustained minor injuries were admitted to the Rajkot Civil Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of four of the deceased—who lost their lives due to severe burns—have been placed in the Referral Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Makwana stated that at 1:30 AM, a collision occurred between a private bus and a dumper truck carrying asphalt near the 'Patiya' junction, close to Sangani village on the Chotila-Rajkot Highway. He said that four people lost their lives in the accident, and their bodies have been transported to the Chotila Referral Hospital for post-mortem.
Additionally, 10 injured people were transported via '108' ambulances and admitted to the Rajkot Civil Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The bus was travelling from Ahmedabad to Rajkot while the dumper truck, laden with asphalt, was travelling ahead of it. The police have registered a case and are conducting investigations. The accident also resulted in a massive traffic jam on the highway.
Dy SP S.S. Bhadauria stated that a collision occurred between a luxury bus and an asphalt tanker near Sangani Patiya on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway, and subsequently, 10 people sustained burn injuries. “ They were initially taken to the government hospital in Chotila and subsequently referred to Rajkot. Also, four bodies were recovered from inside the vehicle. The investigation is currently ongoing,” he added.
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