10 Dead In Two Separate Road Mishaps: Bus Crash On Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Kills 4, Ambulance-Truck Collision In Assam Claims 6 Lives
In Assam's Sonitpur district, six people died after an ambulance collided head-on with a truck on National Highway-15 near Dhekiajuli.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Bengaluru South/Tezpur: At least 10 people lost their lives in two separate road mishaps reported from Karnataka and Assam early Monday. While four people were killed in a bus accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, a devastating road accident under Dhekiajuli Police Station in Assam claimed the lives of six persons.
In Karnataka's Bengaluru South district, four people were killed after a private bus met with an accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Puttappanadoddi in Channapattana taluk early in the morning.
The victims have been identified as Mohammed Paran (22), Rafeez (45), both from Kerala, and Rashid (45) and Sakir (27) from Bengaluru. Two others, Abdul and Alesge, were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
The bus, operated by a Kerala-based travel company, was on its way to Bengaluru when the driver reportedly lost control and hit a divider. Receiving information, Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a government hospital. Further investigation is underway.
In a separate incident in Assam's Sonitpur district, six patients died after an ambulance collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 15 near Dhekiajuli.
The ambulance was carrying patients to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital when the mishap took place. "The impact of the collision was severe, and six patients died on the spot, while others two have sustained serious injuries and are under treatment at Tezpur Medical College Hospital," said Sonitpur SSP Barun Purakayasta.
Police and emergency services rushed to the scene immediately after the accident, initiating rescue operations and clearing the highway. Authorities have begun an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
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