ETV Bharat / bharat

10 Dead In Two Separate Road Mishaps: Bus Crash On Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Kills 4, Ambulance-Truck Collision In Assam Claims 6 Lives

Bengaluru South/Tezpur: At least 10 people lost their lives in two separate road mishaps reported from Karnataka and Assam early Monday. While four people were killed in a bus accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, a devastating road accident under Dhekiajuli Police Station in Assam claimed the lives of six persons.

In Karnataka's Bengaluru South district, four people were killed after a private bus met with an accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Puttappanadoddi in Channapattana taluk early in the morning.

The victims have been identified as Mohammed Paran (22), Rafeez (45), both from Kerala, and Rashid (45) and Sakir (27) from Bengaluru. Two others, Abdul and Alesge, were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The bus, operated by a Kerala-based travel company, was on its way to Bengaluru when the driver reportedly lost control and hit a divider. Receiving information, Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a government hospital. Further investigation is underway.