Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur Banana Producers Allege Traders Not Procuring Crop
Traders are reluctant to procure from the district as quantities are low, scattered and of poorer quality, after a natural calamity destroyed half the crop.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Burhanpur: Banana producers of Burhanpur are alleging that traders are not procuring their produce. This has led to the fruit ripening on the trees.
Bananas from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh are widely known for their sweetness. This district produces the highest number of bananas in the state.
Sources said this year, cultivators witnessed almost half their crop getting destroyed a few months ago due to a natural calamity, for which they were compensated by the authorities. But the crop that survived, and is now ready for harvest, is not being procured by traders.
Farmers in several villages, including Loni, Biroda, Patonda and Bholana of Burhanpur, and Bhavsa, Chaundi and Mohd in Shahpur tehsil, are worried about their crops.
It is learnt that the traders are reluctant to procure from the district as the quantities are low, scattered and of poorer quality. The farmers allege the traders are not coming to the fields to harvest the fruit citing various pretexts.
The cultivators say banana auction houses are recording the arrival of 80-100 vehicles daily, but these are not reaching the fields in their district, leaving the bananas to ripen and rot on the plants, causing financial losses to the horticulturists. Many farmers are being forced to harvest ripe bananas in their fields themselves, while others await sales at mandi auctions.
Affected farmers from Patonda village alleged, "Banana auction mandis are not sending vehicles to harvest from their fields on time. Traders cite poor roads and distance as excuses. Bananas are ripening and rotting in our fields, causing losses. Now, we have appealed to the government and administration for help."
Another farmer, Vijay Bawiskar, said, "It takes a year to cultivate the banana crop. We spend a lot of money on fertilisers, pesticides, irrigation and labour. Now, with the crop ready for harvest, traders are reluctant to take the bananas."
Yet another farmer, Omraj Pundalik, said, "We care for the banana crop like our children. It takes 12-14 months of hard work to nurture each plant. Only then is the banana crop ready. Thereafter, it has to be harvested and sold on time. If this does not happen, the bananas ripen on the plants, affecting the quality and market price of the produce."
Mandi officials said they are harvesting in fields where the quality is better, for which farmers are receiving good prices. Meanwhile, Jagdish Chaudhary, in-charge of the banana auction centre at Renuka Mata Mandi, said, "The banana season is coming to an end. Traders are procuring the fruit from fields that have more bananas. Farmers are getting good prices. Around 100 carts arrive here daily to buy bananas."
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