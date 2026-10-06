ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur Banana Producers Allege Traders Not Procuring Crop

An affected farmer with his crop ( ETV Bharat )

Burhanpur: Banana producers of Burhanpur are alleging that traders are not procuring their produce. This has led to the fruit ripening on the trees.

Bananas from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh are widely known for their sweetness. This district produces the highest number of bananas in the state. Sources said this year, cultivators witnessed almost half their crop getting destroyed a few months ago due to a natural calamity, for which they were compensated by the authorities. But the crop that survived, and is now ready for harvest, is not being procured by traders. Farmers in several villages, including Loni, Biroda, Patonda and Bholana of Burhanpur, and Bhavsa, Chaundi and Mohd in Shahpur tehsil, are worried about their crops. It is learnt that the traders are reluctant to procure from the district as the quantities are low, scattered and of poorer quality. The farmers allege the traders are not coming to the fields to harvest the fruit citing various pretexts.