ETV Bharat / bharat

Bureaucratic Lethargy Of State Apparatus A Factor Which Will Discourage Entrepreneurship: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said in many of its decisions, it has reminded various state governments that if the object of formulating the industrial policy is to encourage investment, employment and growth, the bureaucratic lethargy of the state apparatus is clearly a factor which will discourage entrepreneurship.

The observation was made by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan in a verdict delivered on an appeal challenging a December 2018 judgment of the Orissa High Court.

The bench, in its 123-page judgment, said “This court in many of its decisions has reminded various state governments that if the object of formulating the industrial policy is to encourage investment, employment and growth, the bureaucratic lethargy of the state apparatus is clearly a factor which will discourage entrepreneurship”.

The bench said the state must abandon the colonial conception of itself as a sovereign dispensing benefits at its absolute discretion.

It added that policies formulated and representations made by the state generate legitimate expectations that it will act in accordance with what it proclaims in the public domain. “In the exercise of all its functions, the state is bound to act fairly and transparently, consistent with the constitutional guarantee against arbitrariness enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution”, said the bench.