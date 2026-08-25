ETV Bharat / bharat

Buoyed By Rahul Gandhi's Pune Women-Only Conclave, Congress Plans Next Event In Nagpur

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the women-special ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme as part of the nationwide student outreach campaign in Pune, Maharashtra ( IANS )

New Delhi: Buoyed by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s August 22 women-only student conclave at Maharashtra’s Pune, the Congress is planning to hold the next event in Nagpur.

Congress insiders said the Pune conclave was better than the last one in Prayagraj and the women-only gathering had received “very good response” on the social media where several video clips of the event went viral.

The Pune event was the fourth in the series called ‘Chhatron ki goonj’(Students' echo) that have been held in Rajasthan’s Kota on June 17, Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on July 17 and Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Aug 8.

“The Pune event was better than the conclave in Prayagraj. The country’s daughters shared their views and concerns with our leader. The entire event was a big success. Video clips of the conclave went viral on social media. The state team is very excited to hold the next event in Nagpur the dates for which will be finalised soon,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the women-special ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme as part of the nationwide student outreach campaign in Pune, Maharashtra (IANS)

“The BJP is busy finding faults with him but our leader is focused on the issues of the people,” he said.

According to party insiders, Rahul had flagged the ‘patriarchy’ and ‘Manusmriti’ flaws at the Pune conclave and his remarks resulted in a slugfest between the Congress and the BJP. Rahul had exhorted women to break free by ‘smashing patriarchy’ and noted that the ancient social laws text ‘Manusmriti’ restricted the females.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Rahul for his remarks and urged him to read and understand the ancient texts. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis too targeted Rahul by saying that the LoP’s remarks showed his ‘hypocrisy’ as he had preached women’s reservation while opposing the 2023 law which reserves one third seats in the Lok Sabha and in state assemblies for women.