Buoyed By Rahul Gandhi's Pune Women-Only Conclave, Congress Plans Next Event In Nagpur
Congress leaders said the Pune event had garnered a positive online buzz with women sharing their views and concerns with the leader.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Buoyed by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s August 22 women-only student conclave at Maharashtra’s Pune, the Congress is planning to hold the next event in Nagpur.
Congress insiders said the Pune conclave was better than the last one in Prayagraj and the women-only gathering had received “very good response” on the social media where several video clips of the event went viral.
The Pune event was the fourth in the series called ‘Chhatron ki goonj’(Students' echo) that have been held in Rajasthan’s Kota on June 17, Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on July 17 and Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Aug 8.
“The Pune event was better than the conclave in Prayagraj. The country’s daughters shared their views and concerns with our leader. The entire event was a big success. Video clips of the conclave went viral on social media. The state team is very excited to hold the next event in Nagpur the dates for which will be finalised soon,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
“The BJP is busy finding faults with him but our leader is focused on the issues of the people,” he said.
According to party insiders, Rahul had flagged the ‘patriarchy’ and ‘Manusmriti’ flaws at the Pune conclave and his remarks resulted in a slugfest between the Congress and the BJP. Rahul had exhorted women to break free by ‘smashing patriarchy’ and noted that the ancient social laws text ‘Manusmriti’ restricted the females.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Rahul for his remarks and urged him to read and understand the ancient texts. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis too targeted Rahul by saying that the LoP’s remarks showed his ‘hypocrisy’ as he had preached women’s reservation while opposing the 2023 law which reserves one third seats in the Lok Sabha and in state assemblies for women.
Congress insiders said the LoP is likely to sharpen his attack on the BJP at the Nagpur event.
According to Congress Working Committee Mohd Arif Naseem Khan, Rahul was “expressing the concerns shared by the youth, women, farmers and small industry”.
“In doing so he is becoming the voice of the nation. This is building anger against the Modi government in the public. Hence the BJP does not like our leader and keeps targeting him over false charges,” he said. The Congress leader said that the party had “always been a champion of women’s reservation”.
“We supported the law in both houses of parliament. Since then both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have urged the government to immediately implement the 33 percent quota for women. But the government is not doing that. Instead, they keep pushing their delimitation agenda in the garb of the women’s reservation issue”.
The senior Maharashtra Congress leader said the state team as well as the AICC members were upbeat over the Pune event and were working hard to hold a much bigger event in Nagpur in the coming days.
“The Pune event had participation from over 50,000 women who shared their concerns with our leader. The Nagpur event is going to be bigger than the Pune event and students from the entire Vidarbha region of the state will take part in it. The date is being worked out. Our leader never shies from expressing his views about the BJP and will do the same in Nagpur,” said Khan.
Special Invitee to the CWC Yashomati Thakur said the LoP would soon visit Nagpur to hear the concerns of the students. She also said after the Pune event Rahul wrote a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and urged him to resolve the issues of tribal students in the western state.
“For the past 10 days, tribal students have been on a hunger strike over their various demands. On Aug 22, Rahul Gandhi had a conversation with them during the 'Chhatron ki goonj’ event. He boosted their morale by saying why didn't they call him earlier. The response to the Pune event was very good,” Thakur told ETV Bharat.
Under the proposed delimitation agenda, the NDA is trying to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 by increasing the seats in respective states proportionally through the 2023 Women’s Reservation Act.
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