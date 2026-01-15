ETV Bharat / bharat

Bulls Roar At Vaadivasal As Jallikattu Begins In Madurai's Avaniyapuram On Pongal

Madurai: The Tamil festival of Pongal is incomplete without Jallikattu. As part of the celebrations, the first Jallikattu event began today in Avaniyapuram, Madurai, with more than 1000 bulls and hundreds of bull tamers taking part in the competition under tight police security.

Ministers Moorthy and Palanivel Thiagarajan on Thursday inaugurated the Jallikattu competition at the ground near Bhadrakali Amman Temple on the Tirupparankundram road in Avaniyapuram.

Bulls brought from different villages charged into the arena, drawing loud cheers from the spectators. Thousands of people have gathered to watch the competition, and more than 2000 police personnel have been deployed for security.

Jallilkattu commences in Avaniyapuram, Madurai (ETV Bharat)

According to the organisers, more than 1000 bulls from Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul and Trichy districts are taking part in the competition. Bull tamers have also arrived from many places. Around 80-90 bulls will be released through the Vaadivasal (entry gate) of the competition arena every hour, organisers said.