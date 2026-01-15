ETV Bharat / bharat

Bulls Roar At Vaadivasal As Jallikattu Begins In Madurai's Avaniyapuram On Pongal

Roaring bulls were released through Vaadivasal as spectators cheered and bull-tamers stepped into the arena in Avaniyapuram, the first venue to host Jallikattu this year.

Bulls Roar At Vaadivasal As Jallikattu Begins In Madurai's Avaniyapuram On Pongal
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 15, 2026 at 10:02 AM IST

Madurai: The Tamil festival of Pongal is incomplete without Jallikattu. As part of the celebrations, the first Jallikattu event began today in Avaniyapuram, Madurai, with more than 1000 bulls and hundreds of bull tamers taking part in the competition under tight police security.

Ministers Moorthy and Palanivel Thiagarajan on Thursday inaugurated the Jallikattu competition at the ground near Bhadrakali Amman Temple on the Tirupparankundram road in Avaniyapuram.

Bulls brought from different villages charged into the arena, drawing loud cheers from the spectators. Thousands of people have gathered to watch the competition, and more than 2000 police personnel have been deployed for security.

According to the organisers, more than 1000 bulls from Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul and Trichy districts are taking part in the competition. Bull tamers have also arrived from many places. Around 80-90 bulls will be released through the Vaadivasal (entry gate) of the competition arena every hour, organisers said.

Special Diet

For the last two months, bull owners had been giving intensive training to the animals for the Jallikattu competition. Every morning and evening, the bulls were made to walk for two hours as exercise, and were given swimming practice, and training to evade the bull tamers.

In addition, the Jallikattu bulls were given a special diet including green grass, cotton seeds, rice, corn, jaggery, and dates for physical strength.

Prizes

In each round, 50 participants are allowed to enter the arena. Both the bulls and the bull tamers are allowed into the arena only after undergoing medical checkup. The winners of the competition, both the participants and the owners of the bulls, are awarded various prizes including cars, two-wheelers, wardrobes, beds, gold coins, and silver items.

