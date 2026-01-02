ETV Bharat / bharat

Bullet Train Project Achieves Milestone With Breakthrough Of Mountain Tunnel In Maharashtra's Palghar: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Passengers will be able to travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just two hours once the Bullet Train between the two cities becomes functional, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Work on the bullet train project is going on swiftly and it will be completed by 2027," he said. Vaishnaw said the project achieved a milestone on Friday with the breakthrough of Mountain Tunnel-5 at Palghar. The project has a total of seven mountain tunnels and one undersea tunnel, he informed.

The minister further said the first section of the bullet train project will be made operational from Surat to Bilimora, the second will be from Vapi to Surat, then Vapi to Ahmedabad, Thane to Ahmedabad and finally Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

Vaishnaw said, “A new technology has been used for installing the poles as per which the poles are lifted from the ground and taken to the viaduct. This technology has been developed in India, and now Japan will also use it in its projects.”

The minister further described the new technology of track system, “We have received a very good innovation for J-Slab is the structure on which the track is laid. The slab is prepared in the factory, brought to the site, and then laid one by one using machines.”

The bullet train will have 12 stations- Mumbai, Thane, Virar, and Boisar in Maharashtra, and Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati in Gujarat. However, Sabarmati and Mumbai are the terminal stations. The Mumbai station is located at BKC, and three depots have been constructed.

Second Tunnel Breakthrough in Maharashtra

A 1.5 km mountain tunnel, among the longest in Palghar district, located between Virar and Boisar bullet train stations.