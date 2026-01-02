Bullet Train Project Achieves Milestone With Breakthrough Of Mountain Tunnel In Maharashtra's Palghar: Vaishnaw
The minister said a new technology, developed in India, has been used for installing the poles and it will be used in Japan as well.
New Delhi: Passengers will be able to travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in just two hours once the Bullet Train between the two cities becomes functional, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
"Work on the bullet train project is going on swiftly and it will be completed by 2027," he said. Vaishnaw said the project achieved a milestone on Friday with the breakthrough of Mountain Tunnel-5 at Palghar. The project has a total of seven mountain tunnels and one undersea tunnel, he informed.
The minister further said the first section of the bullet train project will be made operational from Surat to Bilimora, the second will be from Vapi to Surat, then Vapi to Ahmedabad, Thane to Ahmedabad and finally Mumbai to Ahmedabad.
Vaishnaw said, “A new technology has been used for installing the poles as per which the poles are lifted from the ground and taken to the viaduct. This technology has been developed in India, and now Japan will also use it in its projects.”
The minister further described the new technology of track system, “We have received a very good innovation for J-Slab is the structure on which the track is laid. The slab is prepared in the factory, brought to the site, and then laid one by one using machines.”
The bullet train will have 12 stations- Mumbai, Thane, Virar, and Boisar in Maharashtra, and Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati in Gujarat. However, Sabarmati and Mumbai are the terminal stations. The Mumbai station is located at BKC, and three depots have been constructed.
Second Tunnel Breakthrough in Maharashtra
A 1.5 km mountain tunnel, among the longest in Palghar district, located between Virar and Boisar bullet train stations.
First 5 km underground tunnel between Thane and BKC was completed in September last year.
Total length of the project
The total length of the project is 508 km, and tunnel length 27.4 km of which 21 km is underground tunnel and 6.4 km surface. A total of eight mountain tunnels, seven in Maharashtra spanning 6.05 km and one in Gujaratof 350 metres.
Transportation Landscape
Carving its path through densely populated cities, rugged terrain, and protected wildlife sanctuaries, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is one of the most complex engineering challenges ever undertaken in the country. Yet, with each milestone achieved, the high-speed rail corridor moves closer to reality. Once completed, the project is set to be transformative chapter in India’s transportation landscape. Construction activity is gaining pace across the corridor. Geotechnical investigations are nearing completion, work has begun on strategically critical mountain tunnels, and open foundation work for pier construction has been completed along nearly 11 kms.
Noise Barriers
As the corridor takes shape, attention is being paid to the communities that reside along its path. To minimize the noise generated by the train operations, the High-Speed Rail Corporation has begun installing noise barriers on both sides of the viaduct, the Union Minister said.
Using Shinkansen technology, the noise barriers consist of specially engineered concrete panels designed to absorb and deflect sound, each panel rises two meters above rail level and measures one metre in width, forming a continuous acoustic shield along the elevated corridor. Once in place, the barriers are expected to significantly reduce operational noise from both the trains and the supporting civil structures, helping ensure a quiet environment for nearby residents.
