Bulk Drug Park Project Put On Fast Track In Himachal Pradesh
This Park is expected to end the Chinese dominance in the active pharmaceutical ingredient sector, reports Rajnish Sharma
Published : November 15, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Shimla: The work on the Bulk Drug Park coming up at Polian Beet in Haroli, Himachal Pradesh has been put on the fast track, with the Jal Shakti Department granting technical approval of Rs 24.68 crore for the construction of an internal water supply pipeline. The Park is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is coming up in the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.
M. Sudha Devi, Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, inspected the site of the Park and held a review meeting with officials from various departments in Una on Saturday to expedite the project.
The state government's Jal Shakti Department, Industries Department, Public Works Department, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB), Forest Department and the Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation are involved in developing the Park.
Sudha Devi reviewed the levelling and cutting of 800 acres of land for the first phase of the Park and directed the concerned departments and officials to complete the levelling work by the first month of the next year.
Employment for around 20,000 youth
The more than Rs 1900 crore project is expected to provide employment opportunities to around 20,000 youth in Himachal Pradesh. Once completed, the raw materials required for the pharmaceutical sector will be available in India. The Park will also end the country's dependence on China for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
Power supply being ensured
The Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (HPPTCL) is playing a key role in this project. Instructions have been given to prepare a time-bound plan for power supply. So far, 200 acres of the 800-acre land has been levelled in the Beet area. Once the infrastructure is in place, the remaining project work is expected to be completed quickly. The state government has directed the relevant agencies and departments to expedite the work to ensure regular power supply.
The HPPTCL has been ordered to issue tenders for surveying the work, laying transmission lines and establishing substations. The tender is expected to be opened on November 28. Sudha Devi has set a target of completing the transmission work by March 2027.
The HPSEB has also been directed to expedite work on two other substations to be built in the Park. The Forest Department has been told to complete a tree count to expedite land levelling. The Jal Shakti Department officials say that more than 80% of the work has been completed on the distribution infrastructure for the Park. A tender has also been floated for the internal water distribution network.
Will end Chinese dominance
In 2020, the central government initiated development of three bulk drug parks across the country. One of them is being set up in Haroli in Una district of Himachal Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the Park on October 13, 2022. The Park is coming up on approximately 1,405 acres, for which the central government has approved a grant of Rs 1,000 crore, with the state government contributing the remaining amount. Approximately 600 acres will be used for the production of APIs. Additionally, 110 plots have been allocated for industrial units producing drug intermediates.
Currently, China is the global leader in API production, and this Park is expected to end its dominance. Currently, 70% of India’s APIs come from China. In 2024, APIs worth $2.3 billion were imported from China. The construction of this Park will save foreign exchange and generate employment.
The Himachal Pradesh government has formed a high-powered committee and Bulk Drug Park Infrastructure Limited under the Industries Department for this project. The project needs 120 megawatts of power.
When the Park’s foundation stone was laid, the state had a BJP government. Subsequently, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has pushed the project forward. Necessary central approvals have been received periodically. The project's biggest hurdle was overcome with the receipt of environmental clearance in September 2025. Now, the work on the project is progressing at a rapid pace. The total investment is estimated to be around Rs 10,000 crore.
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