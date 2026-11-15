ETV Bharat / bharat

Bulk Drug Park Project Put On Fast Track In Himachal Pradesh

Foundation Laying Ceremony ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: The work on the Bulk Drug Park coming up at Polian Beet in Haroli, Himachal Pradesh has been put on the fast track, with the Jal Shakti Department granting technical approval of Rs 24.68 crore for the construction of an internal water supply pipeline. The Park is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is coming up in the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

M. Sudha Devi, Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, inspected the site of the Park and held a review meeting with officials from various departments in Una on Saturday to expedite the project.

The state government's Jal Shakti Department, Industries Department, Public Works Department, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB), Forest Department and the Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation are involved in developing the Park. Sudha Devi reviewed the levelling and cutting of 800 acres of land for the first phase of the Park and directed the concerned departments and officials to complete the levelling work by the first month of the next year. Employment for around 20,000 youth The more than Rs 1900 crore project is expected to provide employment opportunities to around 20,000 youth in Himachal Pradesh. Once completed, the raw materials required for the pharmaceutical sector will be available in India. The Park will also end the country's dependence on China for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Power supply being ensured The Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (HPPTCL) is playing a key role in this project. Instructions have been given to prepare a time-bound plan for power supply. So far, 200 acres of the 800-acre land has been levelled in the Beet area. Once the infrastructure is in place, the remaining project work is expected to be completed quickly. The state government has directed the relevant agencies and departments to expedite the work to ensure regular power supply.