ETV Bharat / bharat

Bulgarian National Dies Paragliding In Dharamshala; British Pilot Survives Separate Crash

Dharamshala: A 47-year-old Bulgarian national died and his much older British companion survived with injuries after they crashed paragliding near Rising Star Peak in Khaniyara, Dharamshala, police said on Monday.

The two foreign nationals took off separately from the Bir-Billing paragliding site on Sunday, and reportedly encountered adverse weather conditions mid-flight.

The deceased, Maksim Valentinovich Gavrilichenko, had arrived in India on October 7 on a tourist visa.

His British companion, 63-year-old Stephen Antony Purdie, was rescued without injuries.

A multi-agency search for the two continued overnight and concluded on Monday.

The Bulgarian national's body was taken to the mortuary at Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, for a post-mortem. Purdie was safely evacuated.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma said an investigation will be made into the cause of the crash.