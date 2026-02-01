ETV Bharat / bharat

"Building Ecosystem With Structural Reforms", Says FM Sitharaman In Post-Budget News Conference

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her customary post-Budget press conference on Sunday, said that the government is giving a push to the economy to maintain growth momentum. "Primarily, we are looking at building the ecosystem with structural reforms, which will go on. Reforms have been carried out. We are continuing to do the reform activities. It will continue with an aim to make sure that we create enough environment for improving productivity and making sure employment is generated," she said, with all the secretaries in the Ministry of Finance alongside.

"21st century is completely driven by technology. So we will ensure that technology is brought in to benefit the common man...," she said.

Cities are India's engines of growth, innovation, and opportunities. The government now focuses on Tier II and Tier III cities, and even temple-towns, which need modern infrastructure and basic amenities. This Budget aims to further amplify the potential of cities to deliver the economic power of agglomerations by mapping city economic regions (CER), based on their specific growth drivers. An allocation of Rs 5000 crore per CER over 5 years is proposed for implementing their plans through a challenge mode with a reform-cum-results based financing mechanism.

"Rs 1000 crore per year per city is being given, and the emphasis is going to be largely on tier 2, tier 3 cities...," the FM said in the press conference. The FM also highlighted two important aspects of the Budget with the Semiconductor Mission and the electronic component manufacturing scheme.

"Semiconductor mission had two major announcements that will improve the India stack and also the IP-related matters. The electronic components manufacturing scheme for Rs 40,000 crores is a major encouragement for electronics to become self-sufficient. We have also announced establishing rare earth corridors so that India can face and be able to meet its own requirements with its materials.