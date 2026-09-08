ETV Bharat / bharat

Building Collapse: Delhi High Court Refuses Urgent Hearing On PIL For Hostels In DU Colleges

NDRF personnel conduct search and rescue operation at the PG building collapse site at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi on Monday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a PIL seeking hostel facilities for students in all colleges run by the Delhi University and asked if such directions could be issued "in the interim".

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked the lawyer why time was being wasted unnecessarily and said the petition should be filed for auto-listing on Wednesday.

The matter was mentioned for listing today itself. The lawyer said the public interest litigation was being filed in the wake of the PG building collapse in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's South Campus. Seven people were killed.

The court said a direction for hostel facilities cannot be issued in the interim and added that it has already heard and passed an order in another PIL on Monday on the same issue.

The lawyer responded by saying that the other PIL had different asks, including compensation for the kin of deceased and injured persons. He said his plea seeks a direction to every college to have hostel facilities for students.