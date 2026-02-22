ETV Bharat / bharat

Build Careers Based On Collaboration, Patience And Professional Integrity: CJI To Law Students

Raipur: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday urged law students to build careers based on collaboration, patience and professional integrity, noting that classmates would become future colleagues, adversaries in court, and potentially members of the judiciary.

Speaking at the ninth convocation ceremony of Hidayatullah National Law University here, he said graduating students were transitioning into a professional journey marked by uncertainty and responsibility, with a meaningful career depending on the ability to work collaboratively and the willingness to embrace the long-term nature of professional growth.

Addressing the gathering of graduates, faculty members, and families, the CJI, highlighting the importance of professional relationships, said, "While legal education often emphasizes competition through examinations, rankings, and placements, the legal profession itself is sustained by cooperation." Drawing an analogy between the legal system and a river formed by many tributaries, he explained that the administration of justice is the result of collective effort involving juniors, seniors, colleagues, and even opposing counsel.

The CJI advised graduates to treat their peers with respect, empathy, and fairness, noting that classmates would become future colleagues, adversaries in court, and potentially members of the judiciary. He shared an experience from his early years at the Bar, where assisting a fellow lawyer without self-interest led to enduring professional trust and collaboration.

"Such acts of goodwill strengthen not only individual careers but also the credibility of the legal profession," he said while describing the legal field as a "long-drawn game" in which authority and recognition develop gradually over decades.