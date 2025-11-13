Budhapank-Salegaon New Line Project To Complete By FY 2026
Officials said that the implementation of the new train lines is expected to enhance the punctuality in train services significantly.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Budhapank-Salegaon section’s new 3 and 4 line project (170 km), which will provide connectivity between Talcher Coalfields and Ports with industrial hubs of Paradeep and Dhamara, will be completed by this financial year, as around 113 km stretch line has already been completed and is ready for train operations.
Explaining about the development of the new line project, Deepak Rout, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Coast Railway, told ETV Bharat, “The new line will be completed by this financial year, and the work is being done in full swing.”
“Once the new lines get operational, these will reduce the burden from existing lines and will help improve punctuality. It is too early to say how many trains will run on new lines, but more trains will certainly run from there,” he added.
The Commissioner of Railways Safety, Brijesh Kumar Mishra, has given the green signal to run trains at 100 kmph initially on both the newly commissioned lines of 26.826 km. However, the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) earlier completed an inspection for 86.54 km of the route.
“CRS, South Eastern Circle, conducted a detailed statutory inspection of the newly constructed 3 and 4 lines between Hindol Road and Meramandali under the Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway. During the inspection, a speed trial was successfully conducted at 110 kmph, and following satisfactory performance, trains have now been permitted to run at 100 kmph initially on both the newly commissioned lines,” Senior railway officials informed.
The CRS, accompanied by senior officials of East Coast Railway and the Construction Organisation, inspected track parameters, signalling systems, overhead equipment, and other vital safety infrastructure.
As per railway officials, a light engine trial was carried out to assess the track and signalling performance and ensure that all safety standards were met prior to commissioning. The CRS reviewed all major and minor bridges, road overbridges (ROBs), road underbridges (RUBs), and other civil works, and declared the section fit for train operations.
This new section is being executed to enhance line capacity, ease congestion, and ensure seamless movement of freight and passenger traffic. The project will significantly facilitate faster and more efficient movement of coal and goods to power plants and industries across Eastern and Southern India.
According to the railway, Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has personally reviewed the progress to ensure early completion of this vital connectivity project in Odisha. Upon completion of related infrastructure and passenger amenities, train services will be progressively introduced on the newly commissioned sections. The commissioning of the Hindol Road-Meramandali section marks another step forward in East Coast Railway’s commitment to enhance capacity, ensure safety, and strengthen economic connectivity in Odisha and the eastern region of the country.
In another development project in East Coast Railway, a new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) has been commissioned at Jakhapura, under Khurda Road Division of ECoR, which will strengthen the National Master Plan for integrated and seamless multimodal connectivity.
The total project cost, as per the Detailed Project Report (DPR), is Rs 36.85 crore. The terminal has a handling capacity of four lines and is designed for exclusive use. It will handle cement as an outward commodity, while clinker, slag and gypsum will be managed as inward commodities, as per railway officials.
As per projections, the terminal is expected to handle around 86 rakes per month, including 36 outward and 50 inward rakes, contributing significantly to the movement of raw materials and finished products for cement and allied industries.
