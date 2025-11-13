ETV Bharat / bharat

Budhapank-Salegaon New Line Project To Complete By FY 2026

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Budhapank-Salegaon section’s new 3 and 4 line project (170 km), which will provide connectivity between Talcher Coalfields and Ports with industrial hubs of Paradeep and Dhamara, will be completed by this financial year, as around 113 km stretch line has already been completed and is ready for train operations.

Explaining about the development of the new line project, Deepak Rout, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Coast Railway, told ETV Bharat, “The new line will be completed by this financial year, and the work is being done in full swing.”

“Once the new lines get operational, these will reduce the burden from existing lines and will help improve punctuality. It is too early to say how many trains will run on new lines, but more trains will certainly run from there,” he added.

The Commissioner of Railways Safety, Brijesh Kumar Mishra, has given the green signal to run trains at 100 kmph initially on both the newly commissioned lines of 26.826 km. However, the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) earlier completed an inspection for 86.54 km of the route.

“CRS, South Eastern Circle, conducted a detailed statutory inspection of the newly constructed 3 and 4 lines between Hindol Road and Meramandali under the Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway. During the inspection, a speed trial was successfully conducted at 110 kmph, and following satisfactory performance, trains have now been permitted to run at 100 kmph initially on both the newly commissioned lines,” Senior railway officials informed.

The CRS, accompanied by senior officials of East Coast Railway and the Construction Organisation, inspected track parameters, signalling systems, overhead equipment, and other vital safety infrastructure.