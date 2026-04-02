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Budget Session of Parliament Likely To Reconvene For Three Days From April 16

Sources said that constitutional amendment bills will be passed to implement women’s reservation in mid April

Budget Session of Parliament
Lok Sabha proceedings underway (File/ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 2, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST

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New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament will reconvene on April 16 after a brief recess to pass bills to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 so that the women's reservation law can be implemented at the earliest, sources said on Thursday.

Sources said the two Houses will reconvene for three days - April 16-18 - to take up the proposed legislation. During this period, there will be three sittings of Parliament, and meetings will be held. Constitutional amendment bills will be passed to implement women’s reservation. Today, both houses of Parliament will be adjourned. However, they will not be adjourned sine die

The government is said to have conveyed to the opposition parties that the Houses are likely to meet for three days beginning April 16. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, while speaking in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, said the House will meet again soon to consider a key legislation.

"We have certain bills and important issues, and we have shared this with the opposition also. We are going to have a very important bill in the next two-three weeks," he said.

According to the government calendar, the House was scheduled to adjourn sine die (for an indefinite period) on April 2.

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TAGGED:

BUDGET SESSION
LOK SABHA
WOMEN RESERVATION
PARLIAMENT BUDGET SESSION

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