ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget Session of Parliament Likely To Reconvene For Three Days From April 16

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament will reconvene on April 16 after a brief recess to pass bills to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 so that the women's reservation law can be implemented at the earliest, sources said on Thursday.

Sources said the two Houses will reconvene for three days - April 16-18 - to take up the proposed legislation. During this period, there will be three sittings of Parliament, and meetings will be held. Constitutional amendment bills will be passed to implement women’s reservation. Today, both houses of Parliament will be adjourned. However, they will not be adjourned sine die

The government is said to have conveyed to the opposition parties that the Houses are likely to meet for three days beginning April 16. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, while speaking in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, said the House will meet again soon to consider a key legislation.