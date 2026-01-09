ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget Session 2026 To Begin On January 28, Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju on Friday announced that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the convening of both Houses for the Budget Session 2026, commencing on January 28. Rijiju, in an X post, stated that the first phase of the session will end on February 13, with Parliament reassembling on March 9. The time period of the Budget session 2026 will continue till April 2.

"On the recommendation of the Govt. of India, President of India, Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026. The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance," he wrote on X.

The budget session is the first session of Parliament in a calendar year and begins with the President's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses. The budget session of Parliament is usually divided into two parts with a break in between to allow the standing committees to examine the demands for grants of various ministries.

Like the winter session of Parliament, the budget session is also likely to see a slew of legislation being introduced or taken up for discussion.

