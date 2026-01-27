ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget Session 2026 | Government Asks Parties For Cooperation In Running The House

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, centre, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, left, and Union Health Minister JP Nadda during the all-party meeting ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: As the budget session of the Parliament is all set to start from Wednesday, the Centre on Tuesday appealed to all political parties to cooperate in running both the Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - smoothly.

"The first part of the Budget Session will have a motion of thanks on the President's address. It will be followed by a discussion on the Budget in both houses of the Parliament. We have requested all the parties to cooperate in running the session smoothly," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters after an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session.

Rijiju said that the meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Leader of the House, Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, L Murugan were also present during the meeting.

"We have noted the suggestions given by floor leaders of various parties. We have appealed to all political parties to cooperate in running the House as this is the Budget Session and this year's first Parliament Session," said Rijiju.

Rijiju said that the Economic Survey will be tabled on January 29, and the Budget will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.