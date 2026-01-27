Budget Session 2026 | Government Asks Parties For Cooperation In Running The House
New Delhi: As the budget session of the Parliament is all set to start from Wednesday, the Centre on Tuesday appealed to all political parties to cooperate in running both the Houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - smoothly.
"The first part of the Budget Session will have a motion of thanks on the President's address. It will be followed by a discussion on the Budget in both houses of the Parliament. We have requested all the parties to cooperate in running the session smoothly," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters after an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session.
Rijiju said that the meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Leader of the House, Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, L Murugan were also present during the meeting.
"We have noted the suggestions given by floor leaders of various parties. We have appealed to all political parties to cooperate in running the House as this is the Budget Session and this year's first Parliament Session," said Rijiju.
Rijiju said that the Economic Survey will be tabled on January 29, and the Budget will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Meanwhile, Congress criticised the Centre for not sharing its proposed legislative agenda ahead of the session. "Opposition parties were unhappy that no list of Bills to be introduced was shared," said Congress leader K Suresh after the meeting.
Suresh added that ministers said the agenda would be circulated later, but the Congress found this explanation unsatisfactory and accused the government of lacking transparency.
While responding to opposition demands for discussions on multiple issues, including new UGC guidelines, Rijiju said the government was open to debate but reminded parties of their constitutional responsibility to pass the budget.
Rijiju, however, made it clear that the government will not withdraw the newly introduced VB-G RAM G law, which seeks to replace MGNREGA.
"Once a law is placed before the nation, we cannot reverse gear," Rijiju clarified.
