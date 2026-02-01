Budget Reflects Centre's Commitment To Women-Led Development: Annpurna Devi
Published : February 1, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi on Sunday said the Budget 2026–27 reflects a strong affirmation of the Centre's commitment to women-led development and child well-being.
"By recognising care as both an economic and social priority, strengthening skilling and entrepreneurship, expanding access to health and education, and ensuring dignity and inclusion for Divyangjan, the Budget advances our collective resolve to build a more inclusive and empowered Viksit Bharat," she added.
The Minister said women are not just beneficiaries of development, but its driving force. "The government has taken a major decision to construct girls' hostels in every district of the country, which is a milestone that will strengthen gender equality, safety, and empowerment in the field of education," she added.
Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said the education and dignity of daughters are being given the highest priority under his visionary leadership. "This decision sends a clear message. Daughters will study, they will progress, and they will shape the future of India," she added.
She said the Ministry of Women and Child Development will work closely with state governments, partner ministries, civil society organisations, and community institutions to ensure effective implementation and translate Budget commitments into measurable outcomes on the ground.
The Budget provides a significant thrust to gender-responsive budgeting by increasing the share of Gender Budget to to 9.37% in FY 2026–27 from 8.86% the previous year, reflecting the government's deepened commitment to gender-responsive governance. An allocation of Rs five lakh crore has been made towards the welfare of women and girls in the Gender Budget Statement (GBS) for FY 2026–27, marking an 11.3% increase over the GBS allocation of Rs 4.49 lakh crore in FY 2025–26.
The substantial enhancement reflects the government's sustained focus on mainstreaming gender considerations across sectors and ensuring that public expenditure delivers measurable and lasting outcomes for women and girls — particularly in health, nutrition, education, livelihoods, safety, and care services.
To provide better facilities to girl students across the country, the Finance Minister announced that one girls' hostel will be established in every district across the country through viability gap funding or capital support. "In Higher Education STEM institutions, prolonged hours of study and laboratory work pose some challenges for female students. Through VGF/capital support, one girls' hostel will be established in every district," she added.
To give a fillip to women's livelihood, the Budget announced Self-Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts for rural women-led enterprises. "Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi Programme, I propose to help women take the next step from credit-led livelihoods to being owners of enterprises. Self-Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts will be set up as community-owned retail outlets within the cluster level federations through enhanced and innovative financing instruments," Sitharaman said.
She further said, "The 21st century is technology-driven. Adoption of technology is for the benefit of all people — farmers in the field, women in STEM, youth keen to upskill and Divyangjan to access newer opportunities."
She said the government has taken several steps to support new technologies through the AI Mission, the National Quantum Mission, the Anusandhan National Research Fund, and the Research, Development and Innovation Fund. The Budget places strong emphasis on human development, recognising women and children as central to India's long-term growth and social transformation.
Just Rights for Children National Convenor, Ravi Kant, said, "The Budget sends a clear and powerful message of the government's commitment to child rights and children's education. For the first time in over a decade, the share for children in the total Budget has increased. Compared to last year, the total budget for the welfare of children increased by 14% this year, which is both significant and necessary."
"Child marriage is both a cause and a consequence of deep-rooted social and economic inequalities. This year's budget takes an important step towards addressing these challenges by investing in girls' education, skills and independence. Without empowering girls, the commitment to end child marriage by 2030 will remain a challenging goal," he added.
Child Rights Activist Miguel Das said the opening of girls' hostels in every district is a welcome initiative. While the government has many commendable schemes, their implementation on the ground often remains a challenge, he added.
"Timely disbursement of funds, along with adequate allocations of human resources, maintenance and proper upkeep, is crucial. The situation should not mirror that of many children's homes, where recurrent delays in funding have been adversely affecting the quality of services provided," he added.
