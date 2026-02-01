ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget Reflects Centre's Commitment To Women-Led Development: Annpurna Devi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi on Sunday said the Budget 2026–27 reflects a strong affirmation of the Centre's commitment to women-led development and child well-being.

"By recognising care as both an economic and social priority, strengthening skilling and entrepreneurship, expanding access to health and education, and ensuring dignity and inclusion for Divyangjan, the Budget advances our collective resolve to build a more inclusive and empowered Viksit Bharat," she added.

The Minister said women are not just beneficiaries of development, but its driving force. "The government has taken a major decision to construct girls' hostels in every district of the country, which is a milestone that will strengthen gender equality, safety, and empowerment in the field of education," she added.

Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said the education and dignity of daughters are being given the highest priority under his visionary leadership. "This decision sends a clear message. Daughters will study, they will progress, and they will shape the future of India," she added.

She said the Ministry of Women and Child Development will work closely with state governments, partner ministries, civil society organisations, and community institutions to ensure effective implementation and translate Budget commitments into measurable outcomes on the ground.

The Budget provides a significant thrust to gender-responsive budgeting by increasing the share of Gender Budget to to 9.37% in FY 2026–27 from 8.86% the previous year, reflecting the government's deepened commitment to gender-responsive governance. An allocation of Rs five lakh crore has been made towards the welfare of women and girls in the Gender Budget Statement (GBS) for FY 2026–27, marking an 11.3% increase over the GBS allocation of Rs 4.49 lakh crore in FY 2025–26.

The substantial enhancement reflects the government's sustained focus on mainstreaming gender considerations across sectors and ensuring that public expenditure delivers measurable and lasting outcomes for women and girls — particularly in health, nutrition, education, livelihoods, safety, and care services.

To provide better facilities to girl students across the country, the Finance Minister announced that one girls' hostel will be established in every district across the country through viability gap funding or capital support. "In Higher Education STEM institutions, prolonged hours of study and laboratory work pose some challenges for female students. Through VGF/capital support, one girls' hostel will be established in every district," she added.