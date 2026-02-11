Budget Links Many Things From 2026 To 2050: FM Sitharaman
Terming it the first budget of the second quarter of the 21st century, she said biopharma and semiconductors have been given special focus in it.
February 11, 2026
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that the Union Budget 2026-27 is the first budget of the second quarter of the 21st century that links many matters ranging from 2026 to 2050.
She said biopharma and semiconductors have been given special focus in the Budget as the push is on building infrastructure and multidimensional developments. "Emphasis has been on the labour-intensive sector and in providing large domains to startups. States are welcome to approach the Centre in setting up mega foodparks, IT parks and waterways," she added.
Sitharaman said the Budget envisages total expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore for 2026-27 and the govt will provide Rs 25.44 lakh crore to states during FY27 as part of devolution of taxes. Credit expanded by 13.8T during the current financial year till January 15, 2026, she added.
She rubbished the Opposition's allegations of no new schemes for the youth, she said five regional medical hubs are going to promote medical tourism in the country. She said that if Shiv Sena (UBT) provided land on time, the bullet train would have been running in India.
The minister said the government is pushing to increase 'Lakhpati Didis' and announced mega entrepreneurship hubs and support to MSMEs. The Centre will work with states for job creation as well. "Coconut is the life of Kerala, and the government has taken up a major drive to promote it, benefitting the growers. Also, cashew and cocoa are being given support," she added.
She said PM Modi is the first to promote sandalwood, an initiative that will benefit Kerala, Karnataka and many southern states. "We consider sandalwood sacred, and our government has been the first to promote it," she added.
She said the budget allocation for the fertiliser sector has been fixed at 1.71 lakh crore so that farmers don't have to shoulder any financial burden or face any shortage. The amount for the Makhana Board scheme has been increased from Rs 30 crore to Rs 90 crore. The Bihar government has allocated land for that scheme whill will be taken forward.
The Krishi Unnati Yojana is the amalgamation of three schemes — Cotton Technology Missions, Mission for Pulses and Mission for Vegetables and Fruits.
She accused the Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee of misleading the House on the taxes on milk, which have been waived off since the rollout of GST in 2017. Neither is there any tax on books, notebooks and stationery items. The latest addition to the zero GST bracket is the health services and life insurance premiums.
She said the most painful part of Banerjee's remarks on taxes on funeral services as no such thing exists. Taking a cue from BJP MP Giriraj Singh's remarks, she said this might be due to the 'cut money" culture of West Bengal. She also asked why the petrol prices in Kolkata are Rs 10 higher than in Delhi.
The FM said TMC's claim that the Dankuni-Surat freight corridor was announced by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is completely baseless, as during her ministership, she had announced something from Ludhiana to Howrah via Dankuni, which has never been materialised and said such a habit of taking credit for every announcement should be stopped.
Referring to the gangrape of a medical student in Bengal's Durgapur, Sitharaman said that despite being a woman, Mamata was blaming the victim for going out at night instead of improving law and order in the state. "The death of a young girl in Kaliaganj in June 2025, in which a TMC leader was arrested, showed only Bomb culture runs in Bengal," she added.
Out of the 36 states, Bengal ranks 35th in the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, the FM said.
