Budget Links Many Things From 2026 To 2050: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that the Union Budget 2026-27 is the first budget of the second quarter of the 21st century that links many matters ranging from 2026 to 2050.

She said biopharma and semiconductors have been given special focus in the Budget as the push is on building infrastructure and multidimensional developments. "Emphasis has been on the labour-intensive sector and in providing large domains to startups. States are welcome to approach the Centre in setting up mega foodparks, IT parks and waterways," she added.

Sitharaman said the Budget envisages total expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore for 2026-27 and the govt will provide Rs 25.44 lakh crore to states during FY27 as part of devolution of taxes. Credit expanded by 13.8T during the current financial year till January 15, 2026, she added.

She rubbished the Opposition's allegations of no new schemes for the youth, she said five regional medical hubs are going to promote medical tourism in the country. She said that if Shiv Sena (UBT) provided land on time, the bullet train would have been running in India.

The minister said the government is pushing to increase 'Lakhpati Didis' and announced mega entrepreneurship hubs and support to MSMEs. The Centre will work with states for job creation as well. "Coconut is the life of Kerala, and the government has taken up a major drive to promote it, benefitting the growers. Also, cashew and cocoa are being given support," she added.

She said PM Modi is the first to promote sandalwood, an initiative that will benefit Kerala, Karnataka and many southern states. "We consider sandalwood sacred, and our government has been the first to promote it," she added.

She said the budget allocation for the fertiliser sector has been fixed at 1.71 lakh crore so that farmers don't have to shoulder any financial burden or face any shortage. The amount for the Makhana Board scheme has been increased from Rs 30 crore to Rs 90 crore. The Bihar government has allocated land for that scheme whill will be taken forward.